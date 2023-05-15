Brera Holdings Board Member Chris Gardner in Italy for an Intense Tour





Chris Gardner on the Brera pitch in Milan

NEW YORK, DUBLIN and MILAN, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brera Holdings PLC ("Brera Holdings" or the "Company", Nasdaq: BREA) announced that Board Member Chris Gardner has arrived in Italy to attend several meetings and major events this week. Enterpreneur and author of the New York Times bestseller The Pursuit of HappYness, his autobiography that inspired the movie starring Will Smith and directed by Gabriele Muccino, Chris Gardner is deeply engaged in the activity of, “The Christopher P. Gardner Foundation,” which works to change the lives of young people.

His intense Italian agenda will start today, May 15, at the Busto Arsizio e-work Arena, near Milan, to meet the junior team of UYBA Volley, an Italian First Division women’s volleyball club that recently announced the hiring of its new coach Julio Velasco, who is the former head coach of the multiwinner Italian Men’s National Team. Gardner will host a Q&A session with the junior team and present his personal and professional experience.

On May 16, Gardner will attend the second leg football match of the prestigious Champions League semifinal between FC Inter and AC Milan. He will be hosted by Goran Pandev, also a Brera Holdings Board Member and former star FC Inter player, who was part of the team that won the 2010 legendary “Triplete.” The match takes place at iconic San Siro Stadium, which will host the final of Brera’s FENIX Trophy tournament on June 8, 2023.

On the evening of May 17 Gardner will symbolically kick-off the FENIX Trophy group stage match pitting Brera Milano vs FK Miljakovic Belgrad at the Arena Civica Stadium. The FENIX Trophy brings together nine non-professional European football clubs chosen for their exceptional social, historical and cultural distinctiveness. The BBC has referred to it as, “the Champions League for amateurs.”

On May 18, Gardner will attend the Tech.Emotion Conference and Dinner Gala. Tech.Emotion is the first international summit organized by Emotion Network and leading Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, held at the Milan Stock Exchange, and matches technology and emotions aiming to unleash the full human potential.

On May 19, Gardner will be the special guest at the Canadian School of Milan for a Q&A session and a book signing of his most recent work Permission to Dream. The event takes its cue from his “Back2School” tour, which has seen him speak at 1,000 public schools all across the United States.

“A Cocktail with Chris Gardner” organized by Brera Milano, and scheduled the same day at 6 p.m. at Centro Internazionale Brera, will end the week as the final event encapsulating the world of Brera.

More meetings and events are on the way.

Brera Holdings CEO, Sergio Scarpelli, expressed his happiness about Chris Gardner’s visit to Italy, “This trip is very important. Chris Gardner is an inspiring and prestigious member of our Board and an extraordinary ambassador of our leading principles. His experiences will be motivational for all the people who will meet him during his Italian week."

