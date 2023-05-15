Cable Trays Market to Expand at CAGR of 4.6% During Forecast Period 2022 - 2031 | Report by Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – The Global Cable Trays Market stood at US$ 3.3 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 5.1 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2023 and 2031.



The need for cable trays is expected to increase due to rapid urbanization, expansion of commercial spaces, and smart homes. The need for practical and technologically sophisticated cable trays is also fueled by the rapid pace of industrialization, which is likely to create business opportunities in the global market.

In comparison to conventional cable management techniques, it is a more affordable solution, which is expected to propel market demand for cable trays in the near future. Manufacturers are providing innovative products such as lightweight, robust, and long-lasting cable trays, which is fueling global Cable Trays Market value. Leading players are focusing on R&D initiatives to diversify income sources and increase product offerings.

The primary purpose of cable trays is to manage bulk cables and increase workplace safety. By offering efficient ventilation channels, cable trays also aid in the cost-effective operation of complicated wires and make it simple to replace or repair them. These trays are often fitted for multiple power voltages to help minimize both space and money. Aluminum, stainless steel, and steel are materials used to make cable trays. Solid bottom, cable ladder, and trough cable trays are the common types of cable trays utilized by various industries.

Request for a Sample PDF Report with Latest Industry Insights:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=57030

Key Findings of Market Report

The aluminum cable trays segment is projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period. In comparison to other materials, aluminum cable trays are corrosive-resistant, lightweight, and simple to install. Hence, these are frequently used in several industries, including IT & telecom and electricity, for various applications.

Development of hospitals, several residential buildings, retail malls, and smart building projects is driving the construction application segment. Additionally, the construction industry is experiencing significant demand for cable trays due to rapid urbanization and increase in construction activities.

Global Cable Trays Market: Growth Drivers

Demand for cable trays has increased due to expansion of the construction sector, particularly in emerging markets. Cable trays are an essential part of the construction industry, as these are often used to manage and protect cables. The construction business is expanding rapidly across the globe due to increase in demand for new homes, businesses, and industries. The global market is being propelled by increased expenditure on infrastructure, including educational, medical, and residential structures.

Manufacture of cutting-edge cable tray systems presents attractive opportunities in the market. Modern manufacturing processes and the emergence of novel materials have resulted in the development of cable trays that are stronger, lighter, and more resilient than previous models, while also being more economical and effective. The telecommunications sector has changed with the advent of innovative technologies, such as fiber optic cables, which is projected to propel the global market for cable trays.

Buy this Premium Research Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=57030<ype=S

Global Cable Trays Market: Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific is likely to dominate the global industry during the forecast period. This is ascribed to rapid urbanization, increase in construction activities, and expansion of industries such as IT & telecommunications. Furthermore, rise in infrastructure projects across Asia Pacific and increase in government attempts to enhance infrastructure, such as building railroads and seaports, particularly in Japan, India, and China, are propelling of the market in Asia Pacific.



Global Cable Trays Market: Key Players

MP Husky Cable Tray & Cable Bus

Basor Electric SA

Niedax Group

Hubbell Incorporated

Atkore International.



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=57030

Global Cable Trays Market: Segmentation

Type

Ladder

Solid Bottom

Trough Cable Tray

Channel Cable Tray

Wire Mesh

Single Rail

Others (Perforated Cable Trays, etc.)



Material Type

Steel

Stainless Steel

Aluminum

Metal

Others (Fiberglass, Plastic, etc.)



Application

Power

Construction

Manufacturing

IT & Telecommunication

Others



Finishing

Galvanized Coatings

Pre-galvanized

Hot-dip Galvanized

Others (Chemical & Paints, etc.)

Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com