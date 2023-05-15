Perovskite Solar Cell Market Size [2023-2030] | Industry Analysis By Share, Trends, Growth & Forecast Report

Pune, india, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global perovskite solar cell market size is poised for steady expansion as renewable energy production exhibits an encouraging growth trajectory. According the annual Renewable Capacity Statistics 2019 released by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), in 2018, 171 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity was added worldwide. More significantly, 84% of this addition was contributed by solar and wind energy.

Perovskite Solar Cell Market Global Highlights:

Perovskite Solar Cell Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Installation (Roof-Mount, Ground Mount, Portable, Other), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Automotive, Defense, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2023-2030



Projections made by the International Energy Agency (IEA) are even more tantalizing. The IEA estimates that renewable energy production will rise by 50% between 2019 and 2024, with solar accounting for 60% of this rise. Moreover, rooftop solar PVs in residential structures would double from the current levels to reach 100 million by 2024, with Australia, Belgium, California, the Netherlands, and Austria leading the charge. Furthermore, the IEA expects solar cells costs to drop between 15% and 35% by 2024, thereby spurring their uptake in urban areas.

360-degree analysis of the factors driving the size and share of the market;

Exhaustive study of the market segments;

In-depth research of the restraints impeding the growth of the market; and

Comprehensive evaluation of the regional and competitive developments in the market.





Covid-19 Impact:

The coronavirus incident has caused colossal loss to several industries across the globe. The governments of several countries have instigated lockdown to thwart the spread of this deadly virus. Such plans have caused disturbances in the production and supply chain. But, with time and resolution, we will be able to combat this stern time and get back to normality. Our well-revised reports will help companies to receive in-depth information about the present scenario of every market so that you can adopt the necessary strategies accordingly.

Drivers & Restraints:

Government-funded R&D Activities to Aid Regional Development of the Market

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dictate the perovskite solar cell market share owing to the increasing investment into renewable energy sources by India and China. In North America, the US is leading the market with increased funding for research and development of alternate sources of energy. Market players in North America are looking for ways to simplify the manufacturing process of these solar cells and bringing down their costs even more. The solar industry in Europe is flourishing as countries such as Germany and France are aggressively cutting down their carbon emissions through clean energy initiatives. Lastly, Africa is presenting promising prospects as the continent receives concentrated sunlight for majority part of a year.

Growing Urban Population to Prove Lucrative for the Market

One of the leading perovskite solar cell market trends is the proliferation of urban areas around the world and the parallel rise in urban population. According to the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA), currently, around 55% of the global population lives in urban areas. By 2050, this number is projected to spike to 68%, with 90% of this rise taking place in Asia and Africa. The perovskite solar cell market stands to gain from this development as these solar cells boast of a host of advantages, making them ideal for installation in residential spaces. For instance, since perovskite cells can absorb lights of different wavelengths, it can convert larger amounts of sunlight into electricity. Moreover, they are flexible and lightweight, making them an attractive energy-efficient option in urban spaces.

Segmentation of Report:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS By Installation Roof-Mount

Ground Mount

Portable

Other By Application Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Automotive

Defense

Others By Geography North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)



Competitive Landscape-

Excellent Innovation Opportunities Await Market Players

Serious contenders in this market are adopting various strategies to solidify their position. Some of the most favored strategies include focused attention on enhancing R&D capacity, launch of innovative products, and expansion of geographic presence.

Industry Development

August 2019: Oxford PV, the UK-based perovskite specialist company, purchased the first solar cell manufacturing equipment from Meyer Burger, the Swiss engineering company. Through this purchase, Oxford PV intends to develop a perovskite special production line with 250 MW capacity by the end of 2020.

Oxford PV, the UK-based perovskite specialist company, purchased the first solar cell manufacturing equipment from Meyer Burger, the Swiss engineering company. Through this purchase, Oxford PV intends to develop a perovskite special production line with 250 MW capacity by the end of 2020. February 2019: A commercial production line of inkjet-printed perovskite solar cells was officially launched by Saule Technologies on a pilot basis. The company aims to build 180,000 square meters of solar panels as 2020 ends.





Fortune Business Insights lists out some of the reputable organizations operating in the Perovskite Solar Cell Market. They are as follows:

Energy Materials Corp

Microquanta Semiconductor

Saule Technologies

Panasonic

Solaronix SA

Swift Solar

WonderSolar

Frontier Energy Solution

Oxford PV

Toshiba

Sekisui

Solliance

Tandem PV





