Object Management Group Announces its Sponsorship Agreement with Dassault Systèmes

BOSTON, MA, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, international technology standards organization Object Management Group® (OMG®) announced a sponsorship agreement with Dassault Systèmes. Under this agreement, Dassault Systèmes will provide modeling, simulation, and collaboration applications that OMG Standards Development Organization (SDO) teams can use in developing model-driven standards and specifications, while OMG will promote Dassault Systèmes at its quarterly technical meetings and during the year through various marketing activities.

OMG’s teams can use Dassault Systèmes’ CATIA Magic Power’By on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform and Cameo suites of model-based systems engineering (MBSE) applications to manage and simplify standards development. These applications offer modeling capabilities from system-of-systems to systems to software to concept modeling, plus plug-ins for model integration and simulation. OMG teams can use Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform on cloud for collaborative project management and knowledge sharing with features like communities, messaging, conversations, posts, wiki, shared storage, and more.

Dassault Systèmes’ solutions and its 3DEXPERIENCE platform support open standards and languages for systems and software engineering, such as UML, SysML, DoDAF, MODAF, UPDM, UAF, and others, allowing OMG members working on projects to share systems information.

“Dassault Systèmes’ applications can greatly enhance OMG teams working on model-driven systems, software development, and standards,” said Mike Bennett, Technical Director of the OMG SDO. “These tools enable members to produce consistent and robust deliverables. The collaboration and simulation features can greatly improve the productivity of team members."

“At Dassault Systèmes, we are committed to supporting industry transformation from product to experience-based economy. The partnership with OMG is key to enabling standards like SysML v2 and UAF, and empowering MBSE practices in the industry,” said Olivier Sappin, CEO, CATIA, Dassault Systèmes. “We are on a mission to support engineers and enterprises alike with the latest solutions like CATIA Magic Power’By on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to model, simulate, and optimize systems and operations from mission to product certification, from concept design to the actual user experience.”

“We are excited about the agreement with Dassault Systèmes,” said Bill Hoffman, Chairman and CEO of OMG. “It is a privilege for OMG members to use solutions from member companies such as Dassault Systèmes and others to aid in our standards development process.”

The agreement is timely as OMG members recently voted to adopt the SysML v2 modeling language specification. OMG member teams working on submitting the SysML v2 specification can use Dassault Systèmes’ suite of MBSE applications to progress their work.

Dassault Systèmes is a member of several OMG consortia, including the OMG SDO, Digital Twin Consortium, and Augmented Reality for Enterprise Alliance.

About OMG

The Object Management Group® (OMG®) is an international, open membership, not-for-profit technology standards consortium representing government, industry, and academia. OMG Task Forces develop enterprise integration standards for a wide range of technologies and an even more comprehensive range of industries. OMG's modeling standards enable robust visual design, execution, and maintenance of software and other processes. Visit www.omg.org for more information.

Note to editors: Object Management Group and OMG are registered trademarks of the Object Management Group. For a listing of all OMG trademarks, visit https://www.omg.org/legal/tm_list.htm. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.