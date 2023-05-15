LPL Financial Welcomes Five-Advisor Team to Its Institution Services Platform

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisors Indya Kellman, Tim Mol, CFP®, and Pier Mutovic have joined LPL’s Institution Services platform, aligning with Affinity Federal Credit Union’s wealth management program. The advisors reported having served approximately $365 million in brokerage, advisory and retirement plan assets*. They join from Raymond James. The three principal advisors are joined by financial advisors Kim Trimmer and Mike Tormey, CFP®.



With headquarters in New Jersey, New York and Connecticut, Affinity Federal Credit Union was founded in 1935 and has since expanded to 17 locations serving more than 200,000 members. Affinity Investment Services joined LPL’s Institution Services platform in 2018 to help streamline operations, increase productivity and grow its investment services program.

“We are proud to welcome Indya, Tim, Mike, Kim and Pier to Affinity Investment Services,” said Affinity Federal Credit Union Senior Vice President and Head of Member Engagement Seun Aiyese. “Each advisor brings tremendous talent to enhance our existing Investment Services program and positions Affinity Investment Services as an innovative leader in the wealth management space. They will enhance our purpose of empowering our members to discover financial freedom as our members are at the heart of everything we do. And together, they offer a wealth of knowledge that will help us deliver valued advisement and foster financial well-being to our members and the communities we serve by striving to make their unique dreams a reality.”

The five-person team moved to Affinity Investment Services from Lakeland Bancorp, Inc., following its acquisition by Provident Financial Services, Inc. Although they enjoyed their tenure at Lakeland, the team saw the merger as an opportunity to reevaluate their professional and client relationship goals, said Mutovic. “We wanted to provide deeper support for our clients and were looking for an institution to help us achieve that goal,” he said. “Affinity Investment Services’ company culture and its relationship with LPL make our work smoother, more streamlined and easier to find solutions for clients.”

Mol agreed. “We had other options, but we chose to go to Affinity Investment Services and LPL,” he said. “LPL is a leading wealth management firm and Fortune 500 company — we believe it's a place where we can stay and grow our business.”

Kellman, who had worked with LPL previously, said she was optimistic that the LPL platform would offer the best client experience for each advisor. “We are a diverse team, and we use our unique backgrounds and experiences to better connect with more clients and in different ways,” she said. “The tech we use has to support that. LPL’s vast product scope plus Affinity’s passion for member service means we’re not limited in what we can offer clients.”

“We value our partnership with Affinity Federal Credit Union and enjoy supporting their wealth management program. Indya, Tim, Mike, Kim, and Pier are great additions to their team and we look forward to partnering with them and enhancing their ability to serve a marketplace with an increasing demand for personalized financial advice,” said Ken Hullings, executive vice president, Enterprise Business Development, LPL Financial. “Just as Affinity is committed to improving the financial well-being of their members, LPL is committed to providing their wealth management program with the best technology, digital capabilities, and planning resources, to differentiate their offering, and continue to grow.”

