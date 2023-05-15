Aspira Women’s Health launches its New to The Street Media Series on May 8, 2023, World Ovarian Cancer Day

NEW YORK, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media Works' New to The Street will feature and broadcast Aspira Women's Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWH) (AWH) on its nationwide television media platforms. Jane King, New to The Street’s TV Host will interview AWH's CEO Nicole Sandford, and together create a new segment on the show which focuses on women’s health issues. The first filming with AWH occurred on World Ovarian Cancer Day, May 8, 2023.



In this segment, Jane and Nicole talk about AWH’s history as a leading innovator of advanced diagnostic solutions to improve health outcomes for women facing ovarian cancer and other gynecologic disease. Viewers will learn about AWH’s portfolio of currently available and in-development ovarian cancer blood tests that give patients and healthcare providers the time and confidence they need to develop a treatment plan that is right for each woman.

Nicole states, "Ovarian cancer is the deadliest gynecological cancer. Most ovarian cancers are found in stage three or four when there is a very low chance of survival. A lack of effective diagnostic tools often leads women to make important decisions based on fear instead of facts. I look forward to explaining the important role our non-invasive tests play in supporting better care, and to working with Jane to address women’s healthcare needs and concerns."

Based on decades of research, AWH's proprietary algorithms produce a risk assessment that supports informed medical decisions and appropriately manage patient care. AWH’s ovarian cancer risk assessment portfolio is marketed to healthcare providers as OvaSuite SM . OvaWatchsm is a non-invasive, blood-based test intended for use in the initial clinical assessment of ovarian cancer risk in women with adnexal masses for which surgical intervention may be either premature or unnecessary. With a negative predictive value (NPV) of 99%, OvaWatchsm allows physicians to confidently rule out ovarian cancer malignancy and choose the appropriate clinical management for the right patient at the right time. Ova1Plus® combines our FDA-cleared products, Ova1® and Overa®, to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses planned for surgery.

New to The Street will be producing and broadcasting the show nationwide on Newsmax and the FOX Business Network , and as a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV . Airings should bring attention to the business fundamentals and ongoing successes at Aspira Women Health's and its blood tests to detect ovarian cancer. New to The Street TV producers will create and design each televised episode to keep its viewers informed, updated, and emphasize the importance for cancer awareness. All broadcasted shows will stream on www . newtothestreet.com , and New to The Street will provide social media marketing to further the reach of each broadcast.

Vince Caruso, the Creator / Producer of New to The Street, states, "Ovarian cancer is a leading cause of death in women than other reproductive cancers. Early detection can save lives. All of us at New to The Street look forward to the opportunity for our televised audiences to get to know Nicole Sandford, to learn more about the Aspira and its OvaSuitesm blood tests for the assessment of ovarian cancer risk, and to understand, broadly, women healthcare concerns."

New to The Street will air nationally the Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ: AWH) interviews on Newsmax , Fox Business Network , and as sponsored program on Bloomberg TV ; expect future announcements on dates and times of the upcoming airings.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. is transforming women’s gynecological health with the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative testing options for women of all races and ethnicities, starting with ovarian cancer.

Our ovarian cancer risk assessment portfolio is marketed to healthcare providers as OvaSuitesm. OvaWatchsm is a non-invasive, blood-based test intended for use in the initial clinical assessment of ovarian cancer risk in women with benign or indeterminate adnexal masses for which surgical intervention may be either premature or unnecessary. With a negative predictive value (NPV) of 99%, OvaWatchsm allows physicians to confidently rule out ovarian cancer malignancy and choose the appropriate clinical management for the right patient at the right time. Ova1Plus® combines our FDA-cleared products, Ova1® and Overa®, to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses planned for surgery.

EndoCheck™, Aspira’s first-of-its-kind non-invasive diagnostic test for endometriosis, is currently in development. Visit our website for more information at www.aspirawh.com .

New to the Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen Rated programming television brands, "New to The Street," and its blockchain show, "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The paid-for-television programming platforms can potentially reaching million homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax televised broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Saturdays at 3:30 – 4:00 PM ET. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the planned launches of our serial monitoring test and our EndoCheck™ diagnostic blood test by the end of 2023. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words such as “may,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “plans,” “seeks,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” “will,” “potential,” “projects” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Aspira’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. These risks include, but are not limited to: our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to comply with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements; impacts resulting from potential changes to coverage of Ova1® through our Medicare Administrative Carrier for Ova1®; impacts resulting from or relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken to contain it; anticipated use of capital and its effects; our ability to increase the volume of our product sales; failures by third-party payers to reimburse for our products and services or changes to reimbursement rates; our ability to continue developing existing technologies and to develop, protect and promote our proprietary technologies; plans to develop and perform laboratory developed tests; our ability to comply with Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) regulations that relate to our products and to obtain any FDA clearance or approval required to develop and commercialize medical devices; our ability to develop and commercialize additional diagnostic products and achieve market acceptance with respect to these products; our ability to compete successfully; our ability to obtain any regulatory approval required for our future diagnostic products; or our suppliers’ ability to comply with FDA requirements for production, marketing and post-market monitoring of our products; our ability to maintain sufficient or acceptable supplies of immunoassay kits from our suppliers; in the event that we succeed in commercializing our products outside the United States, the political, economic and other conditions affecting other countries; changes in healthcare policy; our ability to comply with environmental laws; our ability to comply with the additional laws and regulations that apply to us in connection with the operation of ASPIRA LABS; our ability to use our net operating loss carryforwards; our ability to use intellectual property; our ability to successfully defend our proprietary technology against third parties; our ability to obtain licenses in the event a third party successfully asserts proprietary rights; the liquidity and trading volume of our common stock; material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting; the concentration of ownership of our common stock; our ability to retain key employees; our ability to secure additional capital on acceptable terms to execute our business plan; business interruptions; the effectiveness and availability of our information systems; our ability to integrate and achieve anticipated results from any acquisitions or strategic alliances; future litigation against us, including infringement of intellectual property and product liability exposure; and additional costs that may be required to make further improvements to our laboratory operations. The events and circumstances reflected in Aspira’s forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Aspira expressly disclaims any obligation to update, amend or clarify any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

