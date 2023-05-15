Wurl Launches ContentDiscovery to Help Streamers and Content Publishers Attract, Engage, and Retain Viewers at Massive Scale

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Wurl , the leader in data-driven solutions for CTV, is excited to introduce ContentDiscovery – a machine learning-powered advertising platform for streamers and content publishers to acquire viewers and scale profitably across channels. ContentDiscovery finds high-value viewers where they spend their time by promoting content they will want to watch across streaming apps and on mobile devices. This drives strong conversion rates, high engagement, and increased retention – resulting in return on advertising spend (ROAS) never before seen on CTV.



ContentDiscovery’s launch comes as an unprecedented number of streaming apps and channels have entered the market, making it increasingly difficult for streamers and publishers to attract new viewers. This, coupled with the introduction of new subscriptions and free services, has increased both competition for viewing and the likelihood of consumers canceling services to switch to others.

“The streaming industry’s number-one challenge today is cost-effective discovery – finding the right viewers, engaging them effectively, and retaining them with content they will truly like,” said Ron Gutman, CEO, Wurl. “With ContentDiscovery, we’ve built a solution for streamers and publishers to spend their advertising budgets on high-value users who will actually convert and continue to engage with their content.”

With ContentDiscovery, streamers and content publishers can:

Target high-value users that are likely to have an affinity for a particular show.

Scale profitably with campaigns optimized for yield or down-funnel metric performance.

Test specific ad concepts and automatically tune messages for optimal impact.

Track ROAS immediately with 100% measurable campaigns.

Connect people to content at scale with the ability to advertise across massive mobile supply and more than 3,000 CTV channels. ContentDiscovery helps you attract, engage, and retain viewers at a massive scale.



The launch of ContentDiscovery comes just one year since AppLovin , a leading marketing platform, acquired Wurl in April 2022. With ContentDiscovery, Wurl has taken the same approach to innovation that AppLovin brought to performance marketing on mobile and expanded it to CTV, leveraging machine learning technology to deliver more high-value viewers and enable streamers and publishers to achieve greater returns.

ContentDiscovery is available now in North America, and launching soon in Europe. Click here to learn more, and get in touch .

About Wurl

Wurl leads the CTV industry in helping content companies, streamers, and advertisers reach millions of consumers worldwide. Our market-leading platform enables them to maximize revenues, expand into global markets, and grow their audiences. Wurl is owned by AppLovin, and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. For more information, visit www.wurl.com, and follow us on Linkedin, Twitter, and Facebook.