United States Air Force Awards Lp Resilient Services an STTR Phase II Contract

PONTIAC, Mich. and ASHBURN, Va., May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lp Resilient Services JV LLC (LpRS) announces it has been awarded a Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) Phase II contract by the United States Air Force (USAF) AFWERX program. This new contract is focused on developing a prototype Supply Chain Risk Management solution and investigating its potential to fill capability gaps in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). This effort is being accomplished in cooperation with the Penn State Applied Research Laboratory (ARL) and Telos Corporation to deliver a custom solution using Xacta®, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering that enables enterprise-wide visibility of supply chain notifications for Department of Defense program offices.

“We are excited to be a part of this digital transformation effort with the potential to reduce the organizational attack surface of our key customers through more secure supply chains,” said John B. Wood, CEO and chairman, Telos. “With our strategic partners at the Penn State ARL and LpRS, we plan to deliver a solution to make it easier for organizations to plan for their business expansion, develop new programs in service to the public, and prepare our warfighters for the nation’s defense.”

About LpRS

LpRS is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) with headquarters in Pontiac, MI, and satellite offices across the United States. Our focus is integrating our core competencies of Auditing, Compliance, Information Technology/Security, and Engineering services to deliver award-winning results for our clients with innovative, cost-effective solutions that enable high visibility, and mission-critical capabilities. Our diverse experience with federal, state governments, and commercial clientele makes us uniquely qualified to successfully deliver tailored, optimized skill sets across various environments.

About Penn State ARL

Established at Penn State in 1945, ARL, which reports to the Office of the Vice President for Research, is the largest research unit at Penn State. ARL employs a staff of about 1,300 including research faculty, engineers, staff, and students. ARL has made important contributions to the university's educational mission by providing approximately 250 students annually with valuable work experience, helping to encourage and shape the students’ careers in science and engineering.

About Telos Corporation

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The company serves commercial enterprises, regulated industries, and government customers around the world.

About Xacta

Xacta® is Telos Corporation’s premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation, delivering security awareness for systems in the cloud, on-premises, and in hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Xacta delivers automated cyber risk and compliance management solutions to large commercial and government enterprises.

About AFRL

Sole organization leading the planning & execution of USAF & USSF science & technology programs. Orchestrates a world-wide government, industry & academia coalition in the discovery, development & delivery of a wide range of revolutionary technology. Provides leading-edge warfighting capabilities keeping air, space and cyberspace forces the world's best. Employs 10,800 military, civilian, and contractor personnel at 17 research sites executing an annual $4B budget. For more information, visit: www.afresearchlab.com .

About AFWERX

AFWERX is an Air Force Research Laboratory Directorate that connects innovators across government, industry and academia. Through innovation and collaboration with our nation’s top subject-matter experts, AFWERX harnesses the power of ingenuity of internal talent while expanding technology, talent and transition partnerships for rapid and affordable commercial and military capability. Additional information is available at www.afwerx.com .

