India Elevator and Escalator Market Report 2023-2027: Customization in Elevators, Evolution of Smart Elevators, & Rising Demand for Efficient Elevators Bodes Well for the Sector

Dublin, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Elevator and Escalator Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The elevator and escalator market in India is forecast to grow by $784.24 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.9%

This study identifies the rising demand for customization in elevators as one of the prime reasons driving the elevator and escalator market growth during the next few years.

The market is driven by the growing number of high-speed metro projects, rising disposable income and economic growth, and the growing number of office spaces and commercial establishments. Also, the evolution of smart elevators and rising demand for energy-efficient elevators will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the elevator and escalator market in India provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading elevator and escalator market vendors. Also, the elevator and escalator market in India analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Beacon Elevator Co. Pvt. Ltd.

Blue Star Elevators India Ltd.

City lift India Ltd.

Easa Elevators Pvt. Ltd.

ESCON Elevators Pvt. Ltd.

Express Lifts Ltd.

Fujitec Co. Ltd.

Grj Elevator Pvt. Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Johnson Lifts Pvt. Ltd.

Kinetic Hyundai Elevator and Movement Technologies Ltd.

KONE Corp.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Otis Worldwide Corp.

RP Bidyut Elevator

Schindler Holding Ltd.

SEPL India Ltd.

thyssenkrupp AG

Toshiba Corp.

TRIO Elevators Co. India Pvt. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Elevator and escalator market in India 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021



5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition



6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Elevator - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Escalator - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Product



7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends



10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks



11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/puoeup

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.