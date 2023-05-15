Antibody-drug Conjugates (ADC) Market Research Report 2023: Focus on Three ADC Components (Antibody, Linker, and Payload) and Clinical Trials that Display Potential

Dublin, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antibody-drug Conjugates: Technology Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study covers several new technologies for the three ADC components (antibody, linker, and payload) and highlights drugs in clinical trials that display potential. It provides an overview of key technology platforms, patents, analytical techniques, and manufacturing developments, covering the various technological advancements that may see adoption in ADC development.
Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) are therapies that target cancer cells with antigen-specific antibodies and highly toxic payloads. ADCs are currently generating interest among drug developers, contract manufacturing companies, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders.
The rise in the number of drug approvals has also sparked interest in further developing this technology, with several companies developing solutions for one or more ADC components. The development of technologies is ongoing and will only increase as applications of ADCs increasingly expand into non-oncologic indications.
It also provides an overview of the stakeholder ecosystem, identifying notable mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships. A detailed account of the funding landscape has also been provided.
The study also analyzes the growth drivers and restraints influencing the market and identifies the key growth opportunities emerging from the changes in this space for stakeholders and market players to leverage.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Antibody-drug Conjugate (ADC) Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Research Methodology
2. Scope and Segmentation
- Research Context and Scope
- Segmentation
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Introduction to ADCs
- Clinical Potential of ADCs
- ADCs: FDA Approvals
- ADC Industry Trends
4. Technology Snapshot
- Incremental Innovations in ADCs
- ADC Challenges and Novel Solutions
- Characteristics of ADC Linkers
- Types of Conventional ADC Linkers
- Platforms for ADC Linkers
- ADC Linker Developments
- Platforms to Improve ADC Conjugation
- Characteristics of a Suitable Antibody for ADCs
- Platforms for ADC Antibodies
- Antibody Developments for ADC
- Characteristics of a Suitable Cytotoxic Payload for an ADC
- Platforms for Cytotoxic Payload for an ADC
- Payload Developments for ADCs
- Novel Platforms for ADC Delivery
5. Manufacturing, Analytical Techniques, and Other Factors
- Impact on CDMOs
- ADC: Analysis Technologies, Challenges, and New Developments
- ADC: Clinical Pipeline
6. Stakeholder Ecosystem
- M&As
- Partnerships and Collaborations for ADCs
- Technology Licensing Deals for ADC Development
- Funding Landscape
7. Funding Analysis
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Non-oncological Indications
- Manufacturing and Supply Chain
- Advancements in Linker Chemistry and Antibodies
