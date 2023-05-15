Global Aviation Mechanical Control Cables Market Report 2023: Rising Aircraft Orders & Delivery Augur Well for Mechanical Control Cables

Dublin, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mechanical Control Cables: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Mechanical Control Cables Market to Reach $14.8 Billion by 2030



The global market for Mechanical Control Cables estimated at US$9.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Push-Pull, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.4% CAGR and reach US$11.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Pull-Pull segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.3% CAGR



The Mechanical Control Cables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 6.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.3% CAGR.



Looking Ahead to 2023



Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Economic Update

World Shifts to an Endemic COVID-19 Strategy with Focus on Multilateral Approach to Managing Future Pandemics

War, Inflation & High Cost of Living Crisis Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for the Global Economy in 2022 & Beyond

Inflationary Pressures and Impact on Global Economy

Russia-Ukraine War Impact

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Pandemic Dents Prospects in the Aviation Industry

Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

YoY % Change in Revenue Passenger Kilometers (RPK): 2014-2020

Staged Recovery over Long-Term to Boost Prospects

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

A Slowly Recovering Commercial Aviation Industry Amid Continuing Challenges Brightens the Outlook for Aircraft Supply Chain OEMs for 2023

Notable Improvement in Performance across Regions

Break-Even on the Horizon in 2023

Despite a Fairly Encouraging Outlook, Risk Factors Simmer in the Background

Rising Aircraft Orders & Delivery Augur Well for Mechanical Control Cables

Global Commercial Aircraft New Deliveries by Aircraft Type (2022-2041)

Spurt in Air Passenger Traffic and Need for Modern Aircraft Presents Growth Opportunities

Push-Pull Control Systems for Modern Aircraft & Other Applications

Opportunities Improve as the World Steps Up Military Spending Military Land Vehicles and Vessels

Military Aircraft Supply Chain to Benefit from the Unfortunate State of Global Geo-Political Affairs: Military Spending by Top Countries in 2022 (In US$ Billion)

A Strong Aircraft MRO Market to Ensure Steady Demand Flow

Robust Spending on MRO Opens a Parallel Opportunity for Maintaining a Strong MRO Inventory Comprising of Spare/Replacement Parts & Components

Rise in Demand for Premium Economy Seats Augurs Well for Mechanical Control Cables Market

Growth in Aircraft Landing Gears Led by Rise in Passenger Numbers

Asia-Pacific Offers Strong Growth Prospects Led by Increasing Investments in Aviation Sector

Motion Control Cables Take Reliability & Safety to New Levels in Marine Industry

Implications of Technology & Innovation on Cable Controls

