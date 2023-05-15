Pet Grooming Services Market Predicted To Augment And Reach Over USD 10.1 billion by 2032; Market.us

New York, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Market.us, the Pet Grooming Services Market size is projected to surpass around USD 10.1 billion by 2032 from US$ 5.3 Billion in 2022 and it is poised to reach a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2032.

Pet grooming services are cleaning the pets and taking hygienic care of the pets. Pet grooming services include brushing, bathing, and nail trimming of pet animals. Pet grooming services reduce the infestation load of external parasites on the skin. Grooming is a vital part of the well-being and health of pets, which can improve their quality of life.

Key Takeaway

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Pet Grooming Services Market

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the pet grooming services market. Some of these factors include:

Increasing Trend of Pet Ownership : Increasing trend of pet ownership and the capability of pet owners, particularly those in the high-income category, to spend more on the look of their pets drive the market growth.

: Increasing trend of pet ownership and the capability of pet owners, particularly those in the high-income category, to spend more on the look of their pets drive the market growth. Growing Importance of Pet Health : Growing importance of pet health and the increasing popularity of styling propel the market growth. Also, the rise in benefits of routine grooming also helps to drive the market growth.

: Growing importance of pet health and the increasing popularity of styling propel the market growth. Also, the rise in benefits of routine grooming also helps to drive the market growth. Changing Lifestyle in Emerging Countries : Changing lifestyles in emerging countries has led to increased preference for commercial grooming packages, which is also anticipated to propel market growth.

: Changing lifestyles in emerging countries has led to increased preference for commercial grooming packages, which is also anticipated to propel market growth. Rising Pet Expenditure: Rising pet expenditure, the development of pet services, and the increasing adoption of subscription-based pet services drive market growth.

Top Trends in Global Pet Grooming Services Market

The rising consciousness of pet care and well-being among the masses is one of the major factors creating a positive view for the market. Moreover, the enlargement of supplements encouraged with organic cannabis to keep the nutritional demands and promote health in pets is acting as another vital factor for market growth. Additionally, the increasing humanization of pets is providing growth for the market. Service providers use customized and specialized stations to provide the best services for pet owners.

Market Growth

Increasing approval of pets by domestic platforms has opened up potential opportunities for novel players in the market particularly through online platforms, driving the market growth. The rising use of products such as shampoo and conditioner for pet grooming services for hygiene propels the market growth. High rate of pet adoption fuel the market growth.

Regional Analysis

The pet grooming services market was dominated by North America, which acquired the most significant revenue share of 36.2% during the forecast period due to the increasing pet expenditure and problems related to pet health. The increasing awareness about health and hygiene is projected to propel market growth in North America. Owing to the number of pet ownership, mainly dog ownership, in the North American regions along with high standards of living, the regional sector has dominated the market.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the second-largest revenue share during the forecast period. The increasing number of pet groomers, the presence of grooming start-ups, and the humanization of pets. The disposable income levels of customers in emerging countries also increased.

Competitive Landscape

The market is highly competitive and fragmented, with the presence of various market players that deploy considered advantages to raise their market share. Key players are focused on various approaches such as new product launches, partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions & merges.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2022) US$ 5.3 Billion Market Size in 2032 US$ 10.1 Billion CAGR (2023 to 2032) 6.8% North America Revenue Share 36.2% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

High rate of pet adoption and rising animal’s health spending drive the market growth. Customers focus more on their companion’s animal’s health, as they consider them as family members. Increasing awareness about the health benefits of pet grooming services drives market growth. Additionally, the government as well as other organizations are also taking various initiatives toward pet grooming education and training programs for pet grooming services, which propel the market growth. Regular grooming also helps to maintain healthy skin. Rising pet expenditure increase in problems about pet care well-being has raised the focus of the owners towards pet grooming services, which fuels the market growth.

Market Restraints

Increasing pet care cost is a major factor restraining the market growth of the global pet grooming services market. The lack of experience and information to handle several breeds, animals, and pets may hinder the market growth. Although some dogs are highly proficient and will do well grooming, others will fight; thus pet grooming requires highly trained individuals to deal with them.

Market Opportunities

Several new trends in pet grooming, such as colorful highlights, stenciled design, and dreadlocks, created lucrative opportunities in the market that will propel the market growth. The rising consciousness of pet care and well-being among the masses is one of the major factors creative positive view of the market. Additionally, the increasing humanization of pets is providing a growth for the market.

Report Segmentation of the Pet Grooming Services Market

Pet Type Insight

The dog segment dominated the pet supplement market, holding the most significant revenue share. Due to the increasing adoption of dogs. Major factors contributing to the growth of the segment include the high population & humanization of dogs. Moreover, pet grooming services promote a clean home and help lower allergies produced by pets through early detection of changes to the skin of the pet.

Service Insight

Based on service, the global pet grooming market is divided into bathing& brushing, nail trimming, and massage/spa. During the anticipated period, the massage/spa segment accounts for the largest market revenue share. To preserve the health of your pet's skin, do this. Some pets may find the massage and spa treatments to be soothing, but it's still crucial to keep them clean. To calm nervous pets and make the grooming procedure agreeable, massage therapy may be utilized.

Application Insight

In 2022, the commercial segment held the highest market revenue share in the global pet grooming services market. Specialist use the types of grooming services that are safe for pets. Commercial grooming facilities have a high approval rate and are well–equipped to prevent services, which supports segment enhancements. Due to the extensive understanding of the anatomy of health, grooming professionals can rapidly detect the earliest stage of skin infections, illness, and allergic reactions.

Distribution Channel Insight

The online segment accounted for the highest market revenue share of 57% in 2022. Owing to the increasing mobile and internet penetration and the growth of the e-commerce sector. The availability of pet care services drives market growth.

Market Segmentation

By Pet Type

Dogs

Cats

Fish

Birds

Horses

Other Pet Types

By Service Type

Bathing & Brushing

Nail Trimming

Massage/Spa

By Application

Residential

Commercial

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



The competitive landscape of the market has also been observed in this report. Some of the major market players include

PetSmart Inc.

Hollywood Grooming Inc.

Anvis Inc.

Paws & Company

Petsfolio

Aussue Pet Mobile

Wag Labs, Inc.

Prodiet Pet Foods, Inc.

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Pet Grooming Services Market

In December 2021, In demand to introduce mobile pet grooming services in India, Pet Precious collaborated with Papa Pawsome, a business that concentrates on all-natural pet grooming products.

