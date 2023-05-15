Global Online Poker Market Share Value Estimated to be Worth USD 283.42 Billion By 2032, Grow at 12.7% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Online Poker Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Game (Texas Hold'em Poker, Omaha, 7-Card Stud, 5 Card Omaha, Others), By Device, By End-User, By Region, Segments & Forecast, 2023 – 2032” in its research database.

“As per the latest research analysis, the global online poker market size/share will be valued at roughly USD 86.12 Billion in 2022, and its revenue is projected to reach about USD 283.42 Billion By 2032. The market is forecasted to expand at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 12.7% between 2023 and 2032.”

What is Online Poker/Gambling? How Big is Online Poker Industry?

Overview

Online poker is the game of poker that is played on the internet. The convenience and easier accessibility of online poker has made it a common choice and very popular for lots of players. Novice players find traditional venues for playing poker, such as poker rooms and casinos, intimidating. Thus they prefer online poker. Also, some casinos do not offer poker because the game is not that profitable compared to slots or other card games. Online poker saves one’s time and money as it eliminates traveling to poker venues.

Tournaments can also be found on online poker sites for a lot less money than they would at a physical casino. There are occasions when winners of online poker events are given access to tournaments held in physical casinos. Overall online poker reshaped the world of gambling, offering players a convenient and accessible form of a game. The growing demand for online gambling and constant upgradation in the online gaming field is driving the online poker market size.

Request Sample Copy of Online Poker Market Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/online-poker-market/request-for-sample

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, a Table of Contents, a Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis, and our research methodology.)

Our Sample Report Covers:

2032 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis.

115+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research).

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Requests.

2023 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures.

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Tencent

The 888 Group

Partypoker

GGPoker

Baazi Games

Bovada

MPL

PokerStars

American Cardroom

BetOnline

Ignition

Pocket52

Arkadium

24/7 Games LLC

Delta Corp Limited

Caesars Interactive Entertainment Inc

To Know an Additional List of Key Players, Request Here to Download a Free Report PDF Brochure: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/online-poker-market/request-for-sample

Prominent Growth Driving Factors

Rising popularity of mobile poker gaming: The popularity of mobile poker gaming has been steadily increasing over the years, with more and more people turning to mobile poker apps to play their favorite card games on the go. One of the main reasons for this rise in popularity is the convenience that mobile poker apps offer.

The popularity of mobile poker gaming has been steadily increasing over the years, with more and more people turning to mobile poker apps to play their favorite card games on the go. One of the main reasons for this rise in popularity is the convenience that mobile poker apps offer. Entertainment factor: Growing adoption and transformation of gambling as entertainment is one of the key factors propelling the online poker market growth. As more individuals become comfortable with gambling and see it as a valid form of entertainment, the market for online poker is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Growing adoption and transformation of gambling as entertainment is one of the key factors propelling the online poker market growth. As more individuals become comfortable with gambling and see it as a valid form of entertainment, the market for online poker is expected to grow during the forecast period. Revolutionizing the gaming industry with AI and machine learning technology: The gaming industry has the potential to undergo a revolution in the coming years with advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning technology. These innovative technologies are aiding operators in enhancing the player experience by providing personalized and captivating games, along with ensuring the fairness and security of the games.

The gaming industry has the potential to undergo a revolution in the coming years with advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning technology. These innovative technologies are aiding operators in enhancing the player experience by providing personalized and captivating games, along with ensuring the fairness and security of the games. Key players offering tournaments and incentives: Tournaments, promotional events, rewards, and incentives offered by major companies: Online poker market key players such as PokerStars, PartyPoker, and 888poker are attracting individuals by offering them games, competitions, and promotional events. Also, players seek out sites with the best incentives and rewards, as well as platforms that are dependable and user-friendly. Thus the introduction of games with such features pushes the market growth.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/online-poker-market/request-for-customization

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

Top Report Findings

Growing popularity of online poker, the continuous development of the online gaming field, and rising technological developments in the market are fueling the market growth.

The market is segmented based on game, device, end-user, and region

The European region is expected to witness the largest online poker market share during the forecast period.

Recent Trends Influencing the Market

Advanced gaming platforms: Development of more advanced online gaming platforms with superior graphics, real-time gameplay, and enhanced security measures to secure player’s data and ensure fair play is one of the prominent online poker market trends positively influencing the industry growth.

Development of more advanced online gaming platforms with superior graphics, real-time gameplay, and enhanced security measures to secure player’s data and ensure fair play is one of the prominent online poker market trends positively influencing the industry growth. Expanded payment options: Recently, gaming operators have expanded their payment options to include a variety of secure and convenient methods, such as credit cards, e-wallets, and cryptocurrencies. These options make it effortless for players to deposit and withdraw funds from their accounts, providing them with a hassle-free and seamless gaming experience. These factors are accelerating market expansion.

Segmental Analysis

Smartphone segment is predicted to hold the fastest growth rate in the forecast period

Based on device online poker market segmentation, the smartphone category is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the coming years because players find smartphones a convenient and easy way to play poker online, anywhere at any time. This has enabled players to integrate poker games into their packed schedules, be it while commuting to work, standing in line, or unwinding at home. Also, smartphones give operators a better way to provide a more attractive and fascinating gaming experience to players. Operators are able to offer high-quality games with upgraded features and graphics due to the availability of smartphones with advanced, high-resolution screens as well as advanced graphics capabilities, and powerful processors.

Gambling enthusiast segment is likely to account for the major market share during the predicted period

Based on end-use, the gambling enthusiast category is estimated to dominate the market as this segment involves individuals who have a strong interest in gambling and are willing to invest both time and money in their preferred games. Online poker operators offer a variety of high-quality games, promotions, and rewards to attract gambling enthusiasts. These operators recognize the choices and behavior of players and offer them experiences according to their needs. Rising use of online streaming platforms such as Twitch and YouTube for observing and engaging with poker games and tournaments.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/online-poker-market/inquire-before-buying

(Inquire about a report quote OR available discount offers to the sales team before purchase.)

Online Poker Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 283.42 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 96.86 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 12.7% from 2023 - 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Tencent, the 888 Group, Partypoker, GGPoker, Baazi Games, Bovada, MPL, PokerStars, American Cardroom, BetOnline, Ignition, Pocket52, Arkadium, 24/7 Games LLC, Delta Corp Limited, Caesars Interactive Entertainment, Inc. Segments Covered By Game, By Device, By End-User, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographical Overview

Europe: The European region is expected to lead the online poker market growth during the foreseen period owing to the beneficial regulatory environment across many countries in Europe. Several nations, such as the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and Spain, have organized online gambling markets which offer a well-defined legal structure for operators. In addition, Europe is home to a large and established gambling market as the region has a strong tradition of gambling which has now transformed into a preference to engage in online gambling. The European market has demonstrated a preference for poker games, prompting operators to provide a diverse selection of games and promotions specifically catered to the European audience.

Browse the Detail Report “Online Poker Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Game (Texas Hold'em Poker, Omaha, 7-Card Stud, 5 Card Omaha, Others), By Device, By End-User, By Region, Segments & Forecast, 2023 – 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/online-poker-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent Developments

January 2023: Playtech collaborated with PokerMatch, an Eastern European online gaming platform, to venture into the Indian online poker market.

Playtech collaborated with PokerMatch, an Eastern European online gaming platform, to venture into the Indian online poker market. February 2022: The Match Poker Online gaming platform released a new app with the aim of promoting the global sportification of poker.

This Report Contains Answers to The Following Questions

What are the key market trends?

What are the significant segments operating in the market?

What are projections of the industry considering capacity, production, and production value?

How big is the opportunity for the global market?

How much is the market worth?

Who are the major players operating in the market?

What will the market size and growth rate be in the forecast period?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the online poker market by game, device, end-user, and region:

By Game Outlook

Texas Hold'em Poker

Omaha

7-Card Stud

5 Card Omaha

Others

By Device Outlook

PC/Laptop

Smartphone

Others

By End-User Outlook

Gambling Enthusiast

Dabblers

Social Exuberant

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Netherlands)

Asia-pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia)

Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, South Africa)

Browse More Research Reports:

Infection Control Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/infection-control-market

Lateral Flow Assay Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/lateral-flow-assay-market

Synthetic Biology Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/synthetic-biology-market

Automotive Steering System Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/automotive-steering-system-market

Automotive Operating System Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/automotive-operating-system-market

AI Sensor Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/ai-sensor-market

About Polaris Market Research:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter