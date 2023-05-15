Global Cryostat Strategic Business Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Natural Gas Pipelines to Support Growth

Dublin, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cryostat - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Cryostat estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Continuous-Flow, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.8% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Closed-Cycle segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $600 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.4% CAGR



The Cryostat market in the U.S. is estimated at US$600 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$523.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 3.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

An Overview of Cryostat Market

Cryostat Market to Witness Steady Growth

Healthcare Segment to Register Fastest Growth

Bath Cryostats to Dominate the Market Growth

Cryostat - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

A Prelude into Leading Market Players

Cryostat Market: Percentage Breakdown of Market Share by leading Players: 2025

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Adoption of Cryostat Microtomes across Various Research Based Laboratories, Particularly in Research and Histology Labs to Spearhead Market Demand

Growing Demand from Aerospace Industry to Bolster Market Growth

Increasing Demand for Natural Gas Pipelines to Support Market Growth

Total Production (In Billion Cubic Metres) of Natural Gas by Region: 2013-2018

Total Worldwide Production (In Million Tons) of Natural Gas: 1980-2050

Total Demand (In Billion Cubic feet/day) for Natural Gas in the US by Source: 2017 and 2018

Increase in Worldwide Liquefied Natural Gas Production to Drive Market Growth

Global Production (in million metric tons per Year) of LNG: 2008-2020E

New Product Launches to Bolster Market Growth

Myriad Applications to Support Market Demand

