Patient Engagement Solutions Market to Surpass USD 69.25 Billion by 2030 due to Increasing Demand for Better Patient Outcomes and Growing Healthcare Consumerism | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The Patient Engagement Solutions Market had a value of USD 19.45 billion in 2022 and is predicted to reach USD 69.25 billion by 2030, with an anticipated growth rate of 17.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2030, as per the report by SNS Insider.”

Market Overview

Patient engagement solutions are particularly relevant in today's healthcare landscape, where patient-centered care is becoming increasingly important. By promoting patient engagement and collaboration, healthcare providers can enhance the quality of care and build stronger relationships with their patients. As healthcare technology continues to evolve, patient engagement solutions are expected to become more sophisticated and widespread, providing patients with new and innovative ways to take control of their health and well-being.

Market Analysis

Supportive initiatives by key market stakeholders such as governments and healthcare organizations have further fueled the growth of the patient engagement solutions market. Initiatives such as the Meaningful Use program in the United States have incentivized the adoption of EHRs, while the increasing focus on value-based care has led to a greater emphasis on patient engagement. Another important factor driving the market is consumerism in healthcare. Patients are increasingly viewing healthcare as a service and are demanding a more patient-centered approach. This has led to the development of solutions that empower patients to take an active role in their health management and decision-making.

Key Company Profiles Listed in this Report are:

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

Cerner Corporation (Oracle)

Epic Systems Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Klara Technologies, Inc.

McKesson Corporation

NextGen Healthcare Inc.

ResMed & Other Players

Impact of Recession on Patient Engagement Solutions Market 2023

During a recession, there may be a reduction in the availability of funding for healthcare technology startups and smaller companies that specialize in patient engagement solutions market. This can impact innovation and slow down the development of new and more advanced solutions. Despite these challenges, there may also be some opportunities for patient engagement solutions during a recession. For example, as individuals become more cost-conscious, they may be more likely to seek out ways to improve their health outcomes and reduce their healthcare costs. This could lead to an increase in demand for patient engagement solutions that provide patients with the tools and resources they need to manage their health more effectively.

Patient Engagement Solutions Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 19.45 Billion Market Size by 2030 US$ 69.25 Billion CAGR CAGR of 17.2% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Patient Engagement Solutions Market: Key Segmentation • By Delivery Type ( On-premise, Web & Cloud-based)

• By Component Type (Software & Hardware, Services, Standalone, Consulting, Integrated, Support & Maintenance, Implementation & Training, Others)

• By Functionality (Health Tracking & Insights, Patient Education, Communication, Administrative, Billing & Payments, Others)

• By Therapeutic Area (Chronic Disease Management, Health & Wellness, Others)

• By Application (Population Health Management, In-patient Health Management, Outpatient Health Management, Others)

• By End-user (Providers, Payers, Others) Key Regional Coverage North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Key Regional Developments

The rising awareness level among patients and healthcare providers regarding the benefits of patient engagement solutions is driving patient engagement solutions market growth in North America. Governments in the region are also actively investing in the healthcare sector, further accelerating the adoption of these solutions. With the growing demand for patient engagement solutions, the healthcare industry is witnessing a shift towards a patient-centric approach to care. By leveraging these solutions, healthcare providers can improve patient outcomes, reduce healthcare costs, and enhance patient satisfaction levels.

Key Takeaway from Patient Engagement Solutions Market Study

The on-premise segment is expected to dominate the market. This segment involves the deployment of patient engagement solutions within the premises of healthcare providers, giving them complete control over the management and security of patient data.

The health tracking and insights segment is poised to dominate the market. This sector is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years due to increasing demand for personalized healthcare and patients' desire to take control of their own health.

Recent Developments Related to Patient Engagement Solutions Market

Engage Technologies Group and APX Platform have announced their merger to create a comprehensive, full-service medical practice management solution. The merger will bring together the strengths of both companies to provide healthcare organizations with a complete suite of tools and services to streamline their operations and improve patient care.

Kyruus, a leading provider of patient access and provider network management solutions, has announced the acquisition of Epion Health, a top digital patient engagement company. The acquisition will allow Kyruus to expand its offerings and provide more comprehensive patient access and engagement solutions to healthcare organizations.

