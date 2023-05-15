EagleView Technologies Appoints Piers Dormeyer to Chief Executive Officer

Rochester, NY, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EagleView Technologies, a leading provider of aerial imagery and data analytics, is delighted to announce the appointment of Piers Dormeyer as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Piers, who has been an integral part of the EagleView team for the past ten years and most recently served as President of the Commercial Group, brings a wealth of expertise in business strategy, organizational development, and operational excellence. With this transition, EagleView looks forward to a seamless leadership succession.

"It is an honor to assume the position of CEO at EagleView,” shared CEO Piers Dormeyer. “The company has seen unparalleled growth in the recent past, and I believe that we will continue to lead the industry by focusing on our cutting-edge technology. We have a talented team, and I look forward to continuing our work together to scale our innovative solutions and deliver unparalleled value to our customers."

Piers Dormeyer has consistently demonstrated his strategic vision, leadership skills, and passion for driving growth. As President of the Commercial Group, he successfully spearheaded key initiatives, building strong relationships with customers and partners while expanding the company's market presence. Piers's extensive industry knowledge, combined with his deep understanding of EagleView's operations, uniquely positions him to lead the company into an exciting new chapter of innovation and continued success.

EagleView, now celebrating its 25th year, is revolutionizing how businesses leverage aerial imagery and geospatial data solutions to improve business outcomes. With Piers’s appointment as CEO, the company solidifies its commitment to innovation, client satisfaction, and sustained growth. Piers's leadership will be instrumental in further advancing EagleView's mission to empower industries such as insurance, construction, solar, and government to make informed decisions, increase operational efficiencies, and mitigate risks.

As Piers Dormeyer takes the helm as CEO, Chris Jurasek will move into the role of Executive Chairman. During Chris's tenure as CEO, his strategic vision and dedication played a crucial role in shaping EagleView's growth and establishing the company as a market leader in aerial imagery and geospatial data analytics. "I am exceptionally proud of the innovative products we’ve brought to market, the process improvements implemented, and the remarkable growth we have achieved. It has truly been my honor and pleasure to lead EagleView these last three years," said Executive Chairman Chris Jurasek. "I’m confident that Piers is the right leader to drive the accelerated EagleView growth plan into the future. His experience, passion, and deep understanding of EagleView's operations make him the perfect choice."

EagleView looks forward to Piers Dormeyer's leadership and remains committed to transforming the way the world works through software, imagery, and property insights.

About EagleView Technologies

EagleView is a leader in geospatial technology, providing solutions that transform the way our customers work. EagleView has the largest geospatial data and imagery library ever assembled, encompassing 94 percent of the U.S. population. EagleView’s unique technology portfolio comprises more than 300 patents, enabling it to offer highly differentiated software, imagery, and analytics products for multiple industries.

Attachment