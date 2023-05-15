Global Cellular Health Screening Market valued at $2.6 billion in 2022, is expected to witness a healthy growth rate of 9% by 2027

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Cellular health screening or testing is one of the determining factors of health based on certain factors such as lifestyle, environment, emotions and diet. It can be used to evaluate inflammatory diseases such allergies, asthma, arthritis, autoimmune diseases, or inflammatory gastrointestinal issues. This test also helps in monitoring a patient’s progress throughout the treatment and provide detailed reports to analyze and assess improvements on a cellular level. Cellular health screening helps in determining cellular health & function, fat mass, intra & extracellular fluid levels, cellular toxicity, and muscle mass, among others.

Technological Advancements in Cellular Health Screening Market to Fuel Its Global Demand

Continuous and rapid advancements in cellular health screening tests have enabled to develop efficient and easy-to-use tests with advanced features such as automatic detection of telomers, quick turnaround time, and improved accuracy. Such advancements tend to provide a competitive edge to manufacturers and therefore, all major players are focusing on new product development to strengthen their position in this high growth cellular health screening market. Some of the technological advancements are listed below:

In December 2022, Regenerus labs launched its TruAge Complete, an advanced epigenetic test that provide an accurate, comprehensive, and actionable analysis of a patient’s biological ageing and health insights

launched its TruAge Complete, an advanced epigenetic test that provide an accurate, comprehensive, and actionable analysis of a patient’s biological ageing and health insights In August 2022, Proteomics International Laboratories announced the spin-off of an independent business for the commercialization of its patented ‘2-tag’ technology developed together with The University of Western Australia

announced the spin-off of an independent business for the commercialization of its patented ‘2-tag’ technology developed together with The University of Western Australia In July 2022, Bloom Diagnostics , a Swiss med-tech company launched its Bloom Inflammation Test to test for the quantitative measurement and presence of C-Reactive Protein (CRP) using the Bloom system



Increasing Research Activities to Drive the Upcoming Innovations in Cellular Health Screening Market

Growth in the cellular health screening market is anticipated to be driven by an increasing number of public awareness campaigns aimed at educating individuals about the symptoms of chronic diseases and how to prevent them in order minimise disease epidemics. Due to increased patient awareness and high demand, there is a substantial need for novel cellular health screening kits and services which has forced researchers to focus on innovations and develop advanced diagnostic tests.

Some of these are listed below-

In February 2023, Duke-NUS Medical School announced that Scientists at the Duke-NUS Medical School, National Heart Centre Singapore (NHCS) and colleagues in Singapore, China and the US have developed a test to rapidly and precisely measure the length of a single telomere. The new approach is expected to be used as a predictive biomarker for human ageing and disease at the individual level.

announced that Scientists at the Duke-NUS Medical School, National Heart Centre Singapore (NHCS) and colleagues in Singapore, China and the US have developed a test to rapidly and precisely measure the length of a single telomere. The new approach is expected to be used as a predictive biomarker for human ageing and disease at the individual level. In March 2021, Researchers at Queen Mary University of London and Cardiff University developed a rapid laboratory test for diagnosing patients showing symptoms arising from telomeropathies. This high-throughput single telomere length analysis (HT-STELA) technique is a DNA-based blood test and can be applied to a broader range of samples including fresh or frozen blood samples.

Competitive Landscape Analysis: Cellular Health Screening Market

The cellular health screening market is marked by the presence of some of the key and established market players listed below: -

Quest Diagnostics (US)

Telomere Diagnostics (US)

SpectraCell Laboratories (US)

Genova Diagnostics (US)

LabCorp Holdings (US)

Repeat Diagnostics, Inc. (Canada)

Life Length (Spain)



The global cellular health screening market is a growing market and is expected to gain further momentum in the upcoming years due to a primary emphasis on innovations, greater acceptance & awareness about preventive healthcare, rapidly growing aging population, and increased focus of market players to expand their geographic presence, among others.

For instance, by 2030, 1 in 6 people in the world will be aged 60 years or over. At this time, the share of the population aged 60 years and over will increase from 1 billion in 2020 to reach 1.4 billion. Aging increases the risk of chronic diseases and infections which further demands preventive diagnostic tests, thereby driving the growth of the cellular health screening market.

