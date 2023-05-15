Data Center Virtualization Global Market to Reach $18.8 Billion by 2030: Emphasis on Energy Efficiency Drives Demand

Dublin, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Virtualization - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Data Center Virtualization estimated at US$5.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Advisory & Implementation Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.1% CAGR and reach US$9.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Technical Support Services segment is readjusted to a revised 15.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.3% CAGR



The Data Center Virtualization market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.9% and 14.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.7% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -

Adobe Systems, Inc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

AT&T, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Radiant Communications Corporation

VMware, Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 193 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $18.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Data Center Virtualization: A Prelude

Robust Growth Projected for Data Center Virtualization Market

Data Center Virtualization - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Shift towards Software-Defined Data Center Creates Fertile Environment for Growth of Data Center Virtualization Market

World Software-Defined Data Center Market (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 through 2025

Emphasis on Energy Efficiency Drives Demand for Data Center Virtualization

Server Virtualization: Reliable Approach to Achieve Data Center Space and Cost Reduction Benefits

Data Centers Prioritize Desktop Virtualization to Augment Data Security and Administrative Control

Data Center Automation Instigates Broad-based Opportunities for Virtualization

World Data Center Automation Market (in US$ Billion) for Years 2019 and 2025

Converged Data Center: The New Growth Vertical for Virtualization

Virtualization Gains Traction in Healthcare Data Centers

Banking & Finance Enterprise Data Centers Emphasize Virtualization

Virtualization Gathers Steam in Telecommunication Enterprise Data Center

Retail Enterprises Simplify Data Centers with Virtualization

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c2rd3f

