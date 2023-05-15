Podcasting is Becoming Popular Because of its Accessibility, Flexibility, and Wide Range of Content, Which Caters to Diverse Listener Interests

New York, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In brief, below is a list of notable podcast statistics:

By 2023, 464.7 million podcast listeners will be present in the world. By the end of 2024, this number is expected to rise to 504.9 million. In 2023, the podcasting market is estimated to be worth $23.56 Billion. Over five million podcasts with over 70 million episodes are available. Podcast listeners in the USA are the largest group of podcast listeners worldwide. By 2023, the United States is expected to have over 100 million podcast listeners. Scandinavian countries have the highest podcast penetration rate. A quarter of Americans listen to podcasts regularly. Smart speaker sales increased by 22% during the epidemic. It is now the most popular way to listen to podcasts. 78% of Americans are familiar with podcasts. 28% of Americans listen to podcasts each week. At least 160 million Americans have listened to podcasts. Ninety-one percent of Australians have heard about podcasts. The majority of audiobooks are listened to on mobile phones.

Who listens to podcasts? Who hears podcasts?

By April 2023 there will be over 5,000,000 podcasts, with more than 70,000,000 episodes. Spotify hosts approximately 5,000,000 podcasts on its website.

The number of people who listen to podcasts

By April 2023, 464.7 million podcast listeners will be active worldwide. By the year 2024, it is estimated that there will be 504.9 million podcast listeners worldwide. This is an increase of a considerable amount from 2019 when there were 274.8 million podcast listeners around the world.

Here is a graph showing the number of podcast listeners globally over the years:

International podcast statistics

Although podcasting is popular in the United States it is not at the top of listenership or growth.

Brazil will be the first country to consume podcasts in 2022. Sweden, Mexico, and Brazil are next. North America and Asia Pacific are the two regions with the most listeners. In South Korea, 58% of adults listen to monthly radio. The number of podcasts being listened to in the majority of countries increases every year. By 2020, 18% of adults in the United Kingdom are expected to listen to podcasts every week. Nine million Canadians, aged 18 or older, listen to podcasts every month. Nearly 38% of Canadian adults listened to podcasts in the past year. Radio listeners in Canada earn an average of $100,000 per year. Most Canadian podcast listeners range in age from 18 to 34. 49% of Italians between 18 and 65 have listened to podcasts in the past year. Italian podcast listeners prefer music podcasts, followed by podcasts of news.

Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., the majority of people (26%) listen to podcasts. Before 10 a.m. is the next most popular time to listen to podcasts (25%).

Other popular podcasts listening times include:

2 PM – 6 PM | 21% 6 PM – 10 PM | 15% 10 PM – 2 AM | 11%

Podcasts are expanding the fastest in these countries.

According to Voxnest research, Chile has the fastest-growing podcasting industry.

The graph below depicts the nations that are rapidly growing in the podcasting scene:

The podcasting industry in the United States will reach $4 billion by 2024.

By 2023, the audio podcasting market is expected to reach a value of $2 billion in the United States. This industry is expected to reach a value of $4 billion by 2024. 79% of Americans know about podcasting.

By 2023, 79% of Americans will be familiar with podcasts. Only 20 %. were available in 2006.

This is a 59% rise in just 17 years. The Swedish consume most podcasts.

In the past year, 47% of Swedes claimed to have listened to more than one podcast.

91% of Australians are aware of podcasts.

62% of US Citizens have listened to podcasts

Over 205.5 million Americans have listened to at least one podcast in their lifetime. In 2006, a similar study found that only 29% of Americans had at least listened to a podcast.

Here is the overview of the top Podcast streaming apps in 2023:

Here is the region-wise list of top Spotify podcasts.

Top 5 Podcasts in the United States of America

The Joe Rogan Experience Huberman Lab Crime Junkie Let’s Not Meet: A True Horror Podcast Call Her Daddy

Top 5 Podcasts in Australia

The Joe Rogan Experience Besties Do You F*****g Mind? Huberman LabAlpha Blokes Podcast

Top 5 Podcasts in the United Kingdom

The Joe Rogan Experience The Diary of A CEO with Steven Bartlett Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe’s Parenting Hell The Rest Is Politics The Rest Is History

Most Popular Podcast Genres

According to Statista, the most popular podcast genre in the United States is comedy.

Here is the complete list

Comedy Social and Cultural Health and Fitness Arts & Entertainment. Education

Popular Podcast genres in the United Kingdom.

Statista found that in the United Kingdom, people aged between 25 and 34 enjoy comical podcasts. Football, which received 10% of the votes, was the second most popular podcast in the UK.

Statistics for international podcasts

Apple podcasts are especially popular with French podcast listeners. Deezer is the second most popular French podcast listening platform with 7% of votes. Relatos de la Noche, Latin America's top podcast, was downloaded by 1.38 million people per week.

Here is the overview of the top 3 downloaded podcasts in Latin America:

Around 58% of South Korean adult listens to a podcast every month. More than 9 million Canadian adults listen to podcasts each month. Each week, 24% of Danish radio listeners tune into the station.

The following are the top podcast publishers in the United States as of 2023:

Additional Podcasting Data

Here are some additional podcasting statistics that you may find interesting. In 2023, 18% more people will be listening to podcasts compared to eight years earlier. The most popular time to listen to podcasts is between 10:00 and 15:30. The peak time for podcast listening is between 8:15 and 8:30 in the morning. Around 17% of all monthly podcast listeners are households earning between $100,000 and $150,000 per annum in the United States. 51% of podcast listeners are full-time workers, and 25% hold a college degree. 59% of people are listening to a podcast at the same time as doing other things. 21,7% of podcasters subscribe to over 70 podcasts.

Stats show that 18,4% of podcasts on Apple Podcasts are active. It means they've released a podcast within the past 90 days.

Apple Podcasts has 474 230 active podcasts as of May 2023 Daniel J. Lewis shares podcasting industry insights. The number of people who will be affected by the July 2021 increase to 755,715 Dropping to 447 from 548 in December 2021 In March 2022, the number of 512,480 will increase. From 459.11 in Nov 2022 In Jan 2023, the number of people who will be affected by this increase is expected to reach 449 041 In May 2023 the number of active podcasts has dropped from 34% to just over 18%. In less than two short years, it seems that the activity has dropped dramatically. In 2023, we've seen a slight increase in activity.

Here are the recent stats, on a percentage basis.

December 2020: 59% of active podcasts March 2021: 37% of active podcasts June 2021: 34% of active podcasts December 2021: 23% of active podcasts April 2022: 21% active podcasts November 2022: 18% active podcasts January 2023: 17.7% active podcasts May 2023: 18.4% active podcasts

Statistics: Podcasts that Make Money

According to Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB)'s annual study on Podcast Advertising Revenues, US podcast advertising revenue has grown significantly in the last few years. In 2018, it was estimated that the revenue would be $479 million. In 2019, the revenue reached $708 million. According to the study by 2021, revenue will exceed $1 billion. This means that the number of US podcast users will increase from 73,000,000 to over 116,000,000 by 2021. This growing audience indicates the potential for increased revenue for the podcasting industry. Sponsorships. Podcasters can also earn money if they promote products and services in their podcasts. Some podcasts receive direct contributions from listeners, typically through platforms like Patreon or BuyMeACoffee. Listeners can contribute money to their favorite podcasts.