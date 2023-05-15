Emission Monitoring System (EMS) Market is Poised to reach USD 5.21 Billion at a CAGR of 6.30% of CAGR by 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Emission Monitoring System (EMS) Market Information by Component, System Type, Vertical and Region -Forecast till 2030”, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 5.21 Billion by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 6.30% during the assessment timeframe.

Emission Monitoring System (EMS) Market Key Players:

The affluent companies in the Emission Monitoring System (EMS) industry include

AMETEK Inc

Emerson Electric Co

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Siemens

Rockwell Automation Inc

ABB Ltd

PARKER HANNIFIN CORP

Thermo Fisher Scientific

CMC Solutions

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue Forecast in 2030 USD 5.21 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 6.30% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Study Period 2022-2030 Key Market Opportunities The increased number of factories established across the globe Key Market Drivers The stringent regulations from the government. Concerned authorities to monitor and control carbon emissions. A rapid increase in environmental pollution and declining air quality.

Emission Monitoring System (EMS) Market Synopsis

The Emission Monitoring System (EMS) Market refers to the equipment and systems that measure, record, and report emissions from industrial plants and factories. The market includes a range of products and services, including continuous emission monitoring systems (CEMS), predictive emission monitoring systems (PEMS), and ambient air quality monitoring systems (AAQMS). The primary goal of these systems is to help industries comply with environmental regulations and improve their environmental performance.

The uses and applications of Emission Monitoring Systems are widespread, and they are utilized in various industries such as power generation, oil and gas, chemical, petrochemical, and cement. The systems are also used in waste management facilities, incinerators, and mining operations. The data collected from these systems is analyzed to optimize plant operations, reduce emissions, and ensure compliance with environmental regulations.

December 2021

ABB announced the launch of its new ABB Ability TM Remote Assistance for Emission Monitoring, which allows customers to access real-time remote support for their emissions monitoring systems. The new service provides customers with expert assistance in optimizing system performance and identifying potential issues before they lead to downtime or regulatory compliance issues.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The growing emphasis on environmental regulations aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions is one of the primary drivers of the Emission Monitoring System (EMS) market. Government agencies worldwide are implementing regulations to monitor and limit the discharge of harmful pollutants from industries, which has increased the demand for EMS solutions. Moreover, the need for energy-efficient and sustainable manufacturing processes has also fueled the demand for EMS solutions. EMS solutions help in minimizing the amount of energy consumed during the manufacturing process and reduce the overall carbon footprint. Additionally, the rising demand for cleaner energy sources, such as natural gas and renewable energy, has also contributed to the growth of the EMS market.

The increasing adoption of digital technologies and Industry 4.0 in the manufacturing sector is another driving factor for the EMS market. Advancements in technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), big data analytics, and cloud computing have enabled industries to improve their operational efficiency and reduce emissions. EMS solutions can collect and analyze real-time data from multiple sources, allowing industries to optimize their production processes and minimize emissions. The integration of EMS with other digital technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) can further enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of emissions monitoring.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on Emission Monitoring System (EMS) Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/emission-monitoring-system-market-7710

Market Restraints:

The market faces several challenges, including the high cost of installation and maintenance of emission monitoring systems, the lack of a skilled workforce, and the complexity of regulations in different regions.

Emission Monitoring System (EMS) Market COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the Emission Monitoring System (EMS) Market. The pandemic led to a slowdown in industrial activities and reduced demand for emission monitoring systems in some sectors, such as automotive and aviation. However, the pandemic also highlighted the importance of maintaining air quality and environmental sustainability, leading to increased investment in emission monitoring systems in other sectors.

In the post-COVID scenario, the market is expected to recover as industries resume operations and focus on sustainability and environmental compliance. The increasing adoption of digital technologies and Industry 4.0 is expected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.

Emission Monitoring System (EMS) Market Segmentation

By Component

The Component in the market includes Hardware, Software, and Service.

By System Type

The System Type in the market includes CEMS and PEMS.

By Vertical

The Vertical in the market includes Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Metal & Mining, Pulp & Paper, and Energy & Power.

Emission Monitoring System (EMS) Market Regional Insights

The North American region is a mature market for Emission Monitoring Systems (EMS), with the US being the largest contributor to the market in the region. The increasing adoption of advanced technologies and the implementation of stringent regulations to reduce carbon emissions are driving the growth of the market in the region. Europe is another significant market for Emission Monitoring Systems (EMS), with countries such as Germany, the UK, and France being the major contributors to the market. The region has been implementing stringent regulations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, leading to the increasing adoption of emission monitoring solutions. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate for the Emission Monitoring System (EMS) market due to the increasing industrialization and urbanization in countries such as China and India. The implementation of stringent environmental regulations and the growing awareness about the adverse effects of air pollution are driving the demand for emission monitoring solutions in the region.

