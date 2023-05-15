Global Containers-as-a-Service (CAAS) Strategic Business Report 2023: Sharper Focus on Digital Transformation Initiatives Spur Container Deployments, Driving Growth

Dublin, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Containers-as-a-Service (CAAS) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Containers-as-a-Service (CAAS) estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 32.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Management & Orchestration, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 32% CAGR and reach US$5.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Security segment is readjusted to a revised 35.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $516.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 31.2% CAGR



The Containers-as-a-Service (CAAS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$516.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 31.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 29.3% and 28.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 22.7% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Apcela

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Docker Inc.

Google, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Joyent, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Rancher Labs, Inc.

Red Hat, Inc.

SUSE LINUX GmbH

Vmware, Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 271 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $16.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 32.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Containers-as-a-Service (CAAS) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Sharper Focus on Digital Transformation Initiatives Spur Container Deployments, Driving Market Growth

Global Spending (In US$ Trillion) on Digital Transformation Technologies for the Years 2019, 2021 & 2024

Proliferation of Microservices Architecture Influences Market Prospects

Increasing Penetration of Microservices Architecture Leveraging Lightweight Container Deployment to Benefit Market Growth: Global Cloud Microservices Market (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2023

Cost and Productivity Benefits Boost Adoption

Widespread Adoption of Cloud-Based Technologies Promises Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Hybrid Cloud Deployments Leverage Agility and Workload Portability Benefits of CaaS Solutions

Hybrid Cloud Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2023

Rise of DevOps Fuels Demand for Container Technology

CaaS Solutions Modernize Application Delivery

Global Application Containers Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2021 & 2024

Emergence of Container-Based Deployments for IoT Applications

Global IoT Installed Base (In Million Units) for the Years 2018, 2021 & 2024

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

