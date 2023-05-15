North Texas Food Bank Launches Weekly Day Camp for Children

Dallas, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) announced today an inaugural day camp for children ages 8-11 on Mondays in June and July from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the North Texas Food Bank Perot Family Campus located at 3677 Mapleshade Lane, Plano, TX 75075. Sponsored by Whataburger, the day camp will empower young people to understand and fight hunger in their community.

“Whataburger is pleased to partner with the North Texas Food Bank in sponsoring its inaugural Kids Camp where children across North Texas will learn more about food insecurity and the role that they can play in closing the hunger gap,” said Sarah Elias, Regional Marketing Manager, Whataburger.

The camp will provide educational opportunities for children to learn about food insecurity in North Texas and a behind-the-scenes look at the North Texas Food Bank. The day will include activities related to hunger, gardening and nutrition. Campers will even participate in a condensed volunteer activity of packing Food 4 Kids backpacks.

The NTFB’s Food 4 Kids program provides backpacks full of nutritious, nonperishable, kid-friendly food to elementary and middle school children on the free and reduced-price school meal program who often face hunger at home when meals are not available on weekends. The backpacks are distributed through select feeding partners during the summer months.

During the 2021-2022 school year, the Food 4 Kids program served more than 880,000 meals to children across the 13 counties the NTFB serves in North Texas. NTFB’s Food 4 Kids backpack program operates in more than 200 schools, serving up to 11,000 chronically hungry children each week.

“We are so excited to launch our first Kids Camp this summer where nearly 200 children will learn about food insecurity in North Texas and how they can be a part of the solution for helping children facing hunger,” said Cassie Collins, Director of Community Engagement for the North Texas Food Bank. “The North Texas Food Bank service area has the fourth-highest level of food-insecure children in the country with 1 in every 5 kids facing hunger. Kids Camp will be a great way to build the next generation of hunger warriors.”

There are seven Kids Camp sessions available for sign-up.

June 5, 2023

June 12, 2023

June 19, 2023

July 10, 2023

July 17, 2023

July 24, 2023

July 31, 2023

The registration fee of $30 per child provides 90 nutritious meals to children in North Texas facing hunger. The North Texas Food Bank will provide a snack during the day, but campers should bring their own lunch. Participating children may only attend Kids Camp one time during this season. Each camp session will be limited to 25 registrants and families with more than one child should complete a separate form for each child. Registration for Kids Camp can be found at https://ntfb.org/event/kids-camp/

###

About the North Texas Food Bank:

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked non-profit hunger-relief organization that sources, packages and distributes food through a network of more than 400 Partner Agencies and organizations across 13 North Texas counties. The organization also provides food to children, seniors and families through various direct-delivery programs, including mobile pantries. It is ranked 87th on Forbes 2022 Top 100 Charities in America.

In its last fiscal year, the NTFB provided access to nearly 137 million nutritious meals, a 9% percent increase over the prior year. In response to the ongoing elevated hunger crisis, the organization has launched a $500 million campaign, Nourish North Texas, to provide more food for today and hope for tomorrow by addressing the barriers to food security that our neighbors face.

The North Texas Food Bank is designated a 4-Star Exceptional organization by Charity Navigator based on its governance, integrity and financial stability. NTFB is a partner of Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization.

