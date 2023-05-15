Surgical Equipment Market Size Is Projected To Surpass USD 36.0 Bn By 2032 | CAGR 8.2%

New York, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Surgical Equipment Market size is projected to surpass around US$ 36.0 Billion by 2032 and it is poised to reach a CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2032. The global surgical equipment market size accounted for US$ 16.7 billion in 2022.

Most of the surgical instruments are made from stainless steel. Surgical equipment is a well-known device or tool that usually performs the functions such as cutting, grasping, dissecting, holding, suturing, or retracting.

To get additional highlights on major revenue-generating segments, Request a Surgical Equipment Market sample report at https://market.us/report/surgical-equipment-market/request-sample/

Key Takeaway:

By product, in 2022, the surgical sutures & staplers segment has generated the largest revenue share.

in 2022, the surgical sutures & staplers segment has generated the largest revenue share. By category, the disposable surgical equipment segment has dominated the market, and it is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period 2023 to 2032.

the disposable surgical equipment segment has dominated the market, and it is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. By End-User, the hospitals accounted for holding the largest market share

the hospitals accounted for holding the largest market share In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 38%.

dominated the market with the highest revenue share of Asia-Pacific will likely grow at a significant CAGR from 2023-2032.

The surgical equipment devices market is expanding rapidly owing to the factors such as the rising geriatric population, growing healthcare costs, increasing incidence of lifestyle diseases that eventually require surgery, as well as large unmet surgical needs.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Surgical Equipment Market

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the surgical equipment industry. Some of these factors include:

Increasing incidence of chronic illness: The market growth is mainly influenced by the increase in the incidence of chronic illness, which eventually requires surgery as a treatment option.

The market growth is mainly influenced by the increase in the incidence of chronic illness, which eventually requires surgery as a treatment option. Rising number of aged individuals: Rising geriatric population with chronic disorder such as cancer, arthritis, and CVD are major factors that positively drives the market growth of surgical equipment.

Rising geriatric population with chronic disorder such as cancer, arthritis, and CVD are major factors that positively drives the market growth of surgical equipment. Increasing road accidents: The trauma caused due to road accidents eventually needs surgical procedures, which in turn increases the demand for the availability of surgical equipment.

The trauma caused due to road accidents eventually needs surgical procedures, which in turn increases the demand for the availability of surgical equipment. Technological advancements: Advancement in technologies that are implemented in surgical procedures eliminates the uneven pain caused by complex surgical procedures as well as reduces hospital stay, and results in quick healing. Hence, this is expected to further boost the market growth.

Advancement in technologies that are implemented in surgical procedures eliminates the uneven pain caused by complex surgical procedures as well as reduces hospital stay, and results in quick healing. Hence, this is expected to further boost the market growth. Awareness about early surgical intervention: Awareness about early surgical intervention is one of the key factors resulting in market growth as it offers cost benefits and further complications associated with the worsening of the condition due to delay.

To understand how our report can bring a difference to your business strategy, Inquire about a brochure at https://market.us/report/surgical-equipment-market/#inquiry

Top Trends in Global Surgical Equipment Market

The global surgical equipment market is expected to benefit largely from the development of better goods used in imaging for surgical opportunities. To sell the products, leading corporations implement a competitive pricing approach combined with advanced technologies. The growing need for surgical sutures & staples creates numerous opportunities for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and medical technology in the surgical equipment industry across the globe. Moreover, there is a rising trend among healthcare facilities, especially hospitals, for the usage of handheld tools. As a result, a significant increase in revenue is experienced by the surgical equipment industry from the development of new dilators and retractors.

Market Growth

The increasing technological advancements in minimally invasive surgeries, reduced post-surgery hospital stay, and increase in the number of ambulatory surgical centers are anticipated to boost the growth of the surgical equipment market in the near future. Additionally, the rise in numerous sports injuries, accidental injuries, and wound infections are responsible factors supporting the market growth. However, the higher costs of surgical equipment will likely impede the market growth.

Regional Analysis

Based on regions, the global market for surgical equipment is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Out of these regions, North America accounted for holding the highest revenue share of 38% in the global market in 2022. The availability of well-established hospitals, high healthcare expenditure, and the existence of major players in the United States are the key factors contributing to the expansion of the surgical equipment market in this region. Additionally, the rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries as well as technological advancements are anticipated to surge the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing regional market for surgical equipment during the forecast period. The rising demand for plastic and reconstructive surgeries in regions like China and India is expected to positively drive market growth owing to the rising disposable income. Moreover, the increasing number of aged individuals in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to result in a rise in the number of cardiovascular, and orthopedic procedures.

Have Queries? Speak to an expert or Click Here To Download/Request a Sample

Scope of Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 16.7 Billion Market Size (2032) USD 36.0 Billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 8.2% North America Revenue Share 38% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

Increasing government spending in regulations that encourage (FDI) foreign direct investment in emerging countries and healthcare infrastructure are driving the expansion of the surgical equipment market. Furthermore, the increasing incidence of injuries, such as road accidents and sports injuries, is increasing the demand for surgical equipment. Increased frequency of chronic disorders like cardiovascular disease, arthritis, and cancer in aged individuals led to an increased number of surgical procedures. Increasing incidence of chronic illness, a rising geriatric population, and an increase in road accidents are all the major drivers propelling the growth of the surgical equipment market. Developments of surgery equipment and growing investments in the industry are also predicted to support the growth prospects in the coming years. As people are becoming more aware and knowledgeable about minimally invasive procedures, the share of the global surgical equipment market is expected to grow at a faster rate. Moreover, healthcare providers are looking to purchase surgical equipment with advanced technologies.

Market Restraints

Contamination of surgical equipment is likely to hamper the market growth in the coming years. Having numerous bacteria on surgical equipment can lead to a higher rate of infectious diseases. Improperly sterilized instruments used in surgery have a higher chance of becoming infected. Surgical site infections may result from such exposure. Moreover, the sale of counterfeit surgical instruments is the second restraining factor to the expansion of the surgical equipment market. Additionally, during the lockdown, there were few vehicles running on the road, which resulted in less number of accidents, and thus, there was a decline in the rate of surgery, which also caused disruptions in the supply chain.

Market Opportunities

The growing aesthetic awareness and high demand for powered surgical tools are creating significant opportunities in the global market. Growing awareness about the benefits that are associated with powered portable surgical devices among medical professionals as well as surgeons is expected to create new opportunities in the near future. Due to the rising influence of celebrities as well as social media influencers, the awareness of aesthetics among the general population is on the rise. A significant increase in the number of individuals going for cosmetic and plastic surgeries, such as lip fillers, breast reconstruction, butt implants, etc., is anticipated to boost the demand for novel surgical equipment.

Additionally, minimally invasive procedures gained huge popularity resulting in the rising demand for new powered surgical devices, and it is likely to offer significant business scope for well-established and upcoming surgical equipment manufacturers over the forecast period.

Grow your profit margin with Market.us - Purchase This Premium Report at https://market.us/purchase-report/?report_id=43826

Report Segmentation of the Surgical Equipment Market

Product Insight

In 2022, surgical sutures & staplers held the largest market share at 42% and dominated the global market. This is due to their rising adoption of wound closure procedures. Staplers are expected to be particularly profitable due to their greater advantages over sutures, such as decreased infection risk and quick wound healing period.

Government initiatives and technological developments are expected to fuel the suture segment's growth over the forecast period. The electrosurgical devices segment is projected to experience the fastest CAGR over this forecast period due to rising demand for electrosurgical devices in minimally invasive surgeries. Major players in the market are actively engaged in developing advanced electrosurgical devices.

Category Insight

Based on category, the market is further divided into disposable surgical equipment and reusable surgical equipment. Out of these categories, disposable surgical equipment dominated and is forecast to reach the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to their increasing adoption in various surgeries such as wound closure, plastic & reconstructive surgeries, laparoscopic surgeries, orthopedic surgeries, and others. As a result, disposable surgical equipment has seen significant traction over the past few years.

Application Insight

Based on application, the global market for surgical equipment is bifurcated into neurosurgery, orthopedic, obstetrics & gynecology, plastic & reconstructive surgery, cardiovascular, wound closure, and other applications. Out of these, the other segment dominated the global market with the highest revenue share in 2022. The obstetrics & gynecology segment accounted for the second largest market share due to the rising prevalence of disorders related to the female reproductive organs as well as the growing ratio of childbirths worldwide is likely to result in the growth of numerous gynecological surgeries.

End-User Insight

By end-user, the market is classified into ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, and other end-users. Hospitals dominated the market in 2022 with the highest revenue share and are projected to remain dominant over the forecast period. Generally, the surgeries are performed at hospitals due to factors such as trauma, chronic wounds, disabilities, chronic diseases, cancer, and rising healthcare infrastructure worldwide. Furthermore, advances in technologies, along with skilled surgeons and higher success rates from surgeries worldwide, are anticipated to fuel the growth of the surgical equipment market across the globe.

For more insights on the historical and Forecast market data from 2016 to 2032 - download a sample report at https://market.us/report/surgical-equipment-market/request-sample/

Market Segmentation

By Product

Surgical Sutures & Staplers

Electrosurgical Devices

Handheld Surgical Devices

Other Surgical Equipment

By Category

Disposable Surgical Equipment

Reusable Surgical Equipment

By Applications

Neurosurgery

Orthopedic

Obstetrics & Gynecology

Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery

Cardiovascular

Wound Closure

Other Applications

By End-User

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospitals

Other End-Users

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

The major players are involved in strengthening their product portfolios through the acquisition of companies that represent collaborations & partnerships, great potential, and increasing focus on R&D activities for the technologically developed advanced products in the global surgical equipment market. Additionally, they are involved in the manufacturing of perfusion systems and are highly focused on different strategic initiatives to surge their market presence.

B Braun Melsungen AG

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

Olympus Corporation

CONMED Corporation

Ethicon, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Smith & Nephew plc

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Zimmer Biomet

Medtronic plc

Aspen Surgical, Inc.

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Surgical Equipment Market

In June 2022, the ECHELON 3000 Stapler was a digitally enabled device that was launched by Ethicon, part of Johnson & Johnson MedTech, in the United States. It helps surgeons with simple, one-handed powered articulation to aid in addressing the exclusive requirements of the patients.

In June 2022, the Ambulatory Surgical Centers' surgical device portfolio of Xenco Medical was expanded due to its USFDA clearance and its Multilevel CerviKit launch. It is single-use cervical spine technology to include single-use instruments for 2, 3, and 4-level anterior cervical spine procedures and a comprehensive suite of implants.

Browse More Related Reports:

Sterilization Equipment market was valued at US$ 13.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow US$ 32.4 billion in 2032 at a CAGR of 9.4% during 2023-2032.

Dialysis Equipment market was valued at US$ 11.3 Billion. Between 2023 and 2032, this market is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.2%.

Medical Equipment Maintenance Market size is expected to be worth around USD 90134.06 million by 2032 from USD 41,100 million in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period 2022 to 2032.

Surgical Robots Market size is expected to be worth around USD 23531.56 million by 2031 from USD 5066 million in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period 2021 to 2031

Surgical Display Market is estimated to reach USD 875.4 million in 2021. This market will grow at a CAGR of 1.2% between 2023-2032.

About Us:

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Pvt Ltd) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report-providing firm. Market.US provides customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-makes reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons.

Follow Us On LinkedIn Facebook Twitter

Our Blog: