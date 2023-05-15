New York, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Particle Therapy Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032444/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Particle Therapy Market to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Particle Therapy estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.6 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 10.9% over the period 2022-2030. Proton Therapy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.4% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Heavy Ion Therapy segment is readjusted to a revised 8.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $326.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10% CAGR



The Particle Therapy market in the U.S. is estimated at US$326.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$432.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.9% and 8.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 22 Featured)

- Accuray Incorporated

- Advanced Oncotherapy

- Brainlab

- Danfysik A/S

- Elekta AB

- Hitachi Ltd.

- IBA Worldwide

- Koninklijke Philips N.V.

- Mevion Medical Systems

- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

- Optivus Proton Therapy Inc.

- Panacea

- ProTom International

- Provision Healthcare

- PTW Freiburg GmbH

- SAH Global LLC

- Shinva Medical Instrument Co. Ltd

- Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

- Varian Medical Systems Inc.

- xstrahl





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032444/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Particle Therapy - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Particle Therapy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Particle Therapy by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Particle Therapy by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Proton Therapy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Proton Therapy by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Proton Therapy by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Heavy

Ion Therapy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Heavy Ion Therapy by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Heavy Ion Therapy by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Multi-Room Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Multi-Room Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Multi-Room Systems by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Single-Room Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Single-Room Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Single-Room Systems by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Treatment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Treatment by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Treatment by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Research by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Research by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Research by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Particle Therapy Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Particle Therapy Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Particle Therapy by Type - Proton Therapy and Heavy Ion Therapy -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA Historic Review for Particle Therapy by Type -

Proton Therapy and Heavy Ion Therapy Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: USA 16-Year Perspective for Particle Therapy by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Proton Therapy and

Heavy Ion Therapy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Particle Therapy by System - Multi-Room Systems and Single-Room

Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA Historic Review for Particle Therapy by System -

Multi-Room Systems and Single-Room Systems Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Particle Therapy by

System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi-Room

Systems and Single-Room Systems for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Particle Therapy by Application - Treatment and Research -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Particle Therapy by

Application - Treatment and Research Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Particle Therapy by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Treatment

and Research for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Particle Therapy by Type - Proton Therapy and Heavy Ion Therapy -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Particle Therapy by Type -

Proton Therapy and Heavy Ion Therapy Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Particle Therapy by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Proton Therapy

and Heavy Ion Therapy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Particle Therapy by System - Multi-Room Systems and Single-Room

Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Particle Therapy by System -

Multi-Room Systems and Single-Room Systems Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Particle Therapy by

System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi-Room

Systems and Single-Room Systems for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Particle Therapy by Application - Treatment and Research -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Particle Therapy by

Application - Treatment and Research Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Particle Therapy by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Treatment

and Research for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Particle Therapy Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Particle Therapy by Type - Proton Therapy and Heavy Ion Therapy -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Particle Therapy by Type -

Proton Therapy and Heavy Ion Therapy Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Particle Therapy by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Proton Therapy

and Heavy Ion Therapy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Particle Therapy by System - Multi-Room Systems and Single-Room

Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Particle Therapy by System -

Multi-Room Systems and Single-Room Systems Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Particle Therapy by

System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi-Room

Systems and Single-Room Systems for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Particle Therapy by Application - Treatment and Research -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Particle Therapy by

Application - Treatment and Research Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Particle Therapy by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Treatment

and Research for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Particle Therapy Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Particle Therapy by Type - Proton Therapy and Heavy Ion Therapy -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: China Historic Review for Particle Therapy by Type -

Proton Therapy and Heavy Ion Therapy Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: China 16-Year Perspective for Particle Therapy by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Proton Therapy

and Heavy Ion Therapy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Particle Therapy by System - Multi-Room Systems and Single-Room

Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: China Historic Review for Particle Therapy by System -

Multi-Room Systems and Single-Room Systems Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: China 16-Year Perspective for Particle Therapy by

System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi-Room

Systems and Single-Room Systems for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Particle Therapy by Application - Treatment and Research -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: China Historic Review for Particle Therapy by

Application - Treatment and Research Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: China 16-Year Perspective for Particle Therapy by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Treatment

and Research for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Particle Therapy Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Particle Therapy by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Particle Therapy by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Particle Therapy by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Particle Therapy by Type - Proton Therapy and Heavy Ion Therapy -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Particle Therapy by Type -

Proton Therapy and Heavy Ion Therapy Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Particle Therapy by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Proton Therapy

and Heavy Ion Therapy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Particle Therapy by System - Multi-Room Systems and Single-Room

Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Particle Therapy by System -

Multi-Room Systems and Single-Room Systems Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Particle Therapy by

System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi-Room

Systems and Single-Room Systems for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Particle Therapy by Application - Treatment and Research -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Particle Therapy by

Application - Treatment and Research Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Particle Therapy by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Treatment

and Research for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Particle Therapy Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Particle Therapy by Type - Proton Therapy and Heavy Ion Therapy -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: France Historic Review for Particle Therapy by Type -

Proton Therapy and Heavy Ion Therapy Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: France 16-Year Perspective for Particle Therapy by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Proton Therapy

and Heavy Ion Therapy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Particle Therapy by System - Multi-Room Systems and Single-Room

Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: France Historic Review for Particle Therapy by System -

Multi-Room Systems and Single-Room Systems Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: France 16-Year Perspective for Particle Therapy by

System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi-Room

Systems and Single-Room Systems for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Particle Therapy by Application - Treatment and Research -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: France Historic Review for Particle Therapy by

Application - Treatment and Research Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: France 16-Year Perspective for Particle Therapy by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Treatment

and Research for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Particle Therapy Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 80: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Particle Therapy by Type - Proton Therapy and Heavy Ion Therapy -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Germany Historic Review for Particle Therapy by Type -

Proton Therapy and Heavy Ion Therapy Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Particle Therapy by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Proton Therapy

and Heavy Ion Therapy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Particle Therapy by System - Multi-Room Systems and Single-Room

Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Germany Historic Review for Particle Therapy by

System - Multi-Room Systems and Single-Room Systems Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Particle Therapy by

System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi-Room

Systems and Single-Room Systems for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Particle Therapy by Application - Treatment and Research -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Particle Therapy by

Application - Treatment and Research Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Particle Therapy by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Treatment

and Research for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 89: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Particle Therapy by Type - Proton Therapy and Heavy Ion Therapy -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Italy Historic Review for Particle Therapy by Type -

Proton Therapy and Heavy Ion Therapy Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Particle Therapy by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Proton Therapy

and Heavy Ion Therapy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Particle Therapy by System - Multi-Room Systems and Single-Room

Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Italy Historic Review for Particle Therapy by System -

Multi-Room Systems and Single-Room Systems Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Particle Therapy by

System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi-Room

Systems and Single-Room Systems for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Particle Therapy by Application - Treatment and Research -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Particle Therapy by

Application - Treatment and Research Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Particle Therapy by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Treatment

and Research for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Particle Therapy Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 98: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Particle Therapy by Type - Proton Therapy and Heavy Ion Therapy -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: UK Historic Review for Particle Therapy by Type -

Proton Therapy and Heavy Ion Therapy Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: UK 16-Year Perspective for Particle Therapy by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Proton Therapy and

Heavy Ion Therapy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 101: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Particle Therapy by System - Multi-Room Systems and Single-Room

Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: UK Historic Review for Particle Therapy by System -

Multi-Room Systems and Single-Room Systems Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: UK 16-Year Perspective for Particle Therapy by

System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi-Room

Systems and Single-Room Systems for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Particle Therapy by Application - Treatment and Research -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: UK Historic Review for Particle Therapy by

Application - Treatment and Research Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: UK 16-Year Perspective for Particle Therapy by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Treatment

and Research for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 107: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Particle Therapy by Type - Proton Therapy and

Heavy Ion Therapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Particle Therapy

by Type - Proton Therapy and Heavy Ion Therapy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Particle

Therapy by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Proton Therapy and Heavy Ion Therapy for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 110: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Particle Therapy by System - Multi-Room Systems

and Single-Room Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Particle Therapy

by System - Multi-Room Systems and Single-Room Systems Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Particle

Therapy by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Multi-Room Systems and Single-Room Systems for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 113: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Particle Therapy by Application - Treatment and

Research - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 114: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Particle Therapy

by Application - Treatment and Research Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Particle

Therapy by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Treatment and Research for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Particle Therapy Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 116: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Particle Therapy by Type - Proton Therapy and Heavy Ion

Therapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 117: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Particle Therapy by

Type - Proton Therapy and Heavy Ion Therapy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 118: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Particle

Therapy by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Proton Therapy and Heavy Ion Therapy for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 119: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Particle Therapy by System - Multi-Room Systems and

Single-Room Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 120: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Particle Therapy by

System - Multi-Room Systems and Single-Room Systems Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 121: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Particle

Therapy by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Multi-Room Systems and Single-Room Systems for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 122: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Particle Therapy by Application - Treatment and Research -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 123: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Particle Therapy by

Application - Treatment and Research Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 124: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Particle

Therapy by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Treatment and Research for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF WORLD

Table 125: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Particle Therapy by Type - Proton Therapy and Heavy Ion

Therapy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 126: Rest of World Historic Review for Particle Therapy

by Type - Proton Therapy and Heavy Ion Therapy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 127: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Particle

Therapy by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Proton Therapy and Heavy Ion Therapy for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 128: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Particle Therapy by System - Multi-Room Systems and

Single-Room Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 129: Rest of World Historic Review for Particle Therapy

by System - Multi-Room Systems and Single-Room Systems Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 130: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Particle

Therapy by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Multi-Room Systems and Single-Room Systems for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 131: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Particle Therapy by Application - Treatment and Research -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 132: Rest of World Historic Review for Particle Therapy

by Application - Treatment and Research Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 133: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Particle

Therapy by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Treatment and Research for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032444/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________