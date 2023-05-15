Content Analytics Global Market is Projected to Reach $20 Billion by 2030: Exponential Rise in Volumes of Business Content and Demand for Business Intelligence Drives Growth

Dublin, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Content Analytics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Content Analytics estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

On-Premise, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 20.4% CAGR and reach US$13.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cloud segment is readjusted to a revised 28% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.7% CAGR



The Content Analytics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 21.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 20.3% and 19.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.4% CAGR.



