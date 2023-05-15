Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Strategic Business Report 2023: Players Include Asite, Autodesk, AVEVA and Beck Technology

Dublin, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Building Information Modeling (BIM) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Building Information Modeling (BIM) estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.1% CAGR and reach US$12.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 17.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.3% CAGR



The Building Information Modeling (BIM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15% and 14.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.7% CAGR.



