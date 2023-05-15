Digital Marketing Software Global Market to Reach $229.4 Billion by 2030: Chatbots Continue to Dominate Customer Communication

Dublin, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Marketing Software: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Digital Marketing Software estimated at US$76.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$229.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14% CAGR and reach US$158.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 16.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $24.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18% CAGR
The Digital Marketing Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$24.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$35.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.1% and 13.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 128 Featured) -
- Adobe, Inc.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
- Hubspot, Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- Marketo, Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- Salesforce.com, Inc.
- SAP SE
- SAS Institute, Inc.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|533
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$76.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$229.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|14.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Covid-19 Pandemic Upends the Marketing Landscape
- COVID-19 Impact on Global Ad Spending: March 2020
- Digital Marketing Strategies Change in Pandemic Times
- Percentage of Internet Users Using Social Media by Gender: April 2020
- Percentage of Internet Users Spending More Time by Media Type: April 2020
- Percentage of Internet Users Spending More Time Using Each Device: April 2020
- Marketing Strategies as Companies Face Economic Hardships
- Digital and Personalized Experience Gain Prominence
- Digital Marketing Software - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Digital Marketing: A Prelude
- Digital Marketing Channels
- Global Advertising Spending by Platform: 2020
- Comparison of Different Advertising Media Based on Varied Parameters
- Digital Marketing Software: An Introduction
- Key Trends in the Digital Marketing Software Market
- Various Advertising Media & their Corresponding Benefits
- Outlook
- Cloud Computing Dominates the Market
- By End-Use
- By Region
- Market Challenges
- By Component
- Competition
- Market Share of Major Players in the Global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Marketing Segment (in %): 2020E
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Marketing: The High Growth Application Market for CRM Software
- Digital Marketing Trends
- Artificial Intelligence Gains Focus
- Machine learning (ML) Aids in Quicker Insights
- Augmented Reality (AR) Emerges as a Leading Marketing Trend
- Automation Technology Enables Time Optimization
- Chatbots Continue to Dominate Customer Communication
- New Opportunities for Influencers
- Growth in Micro-Moments
- Personalization Becomes Critical for the Success of Content Marketing
- Browser Push Notifications
- Data Enrichment Facilitates More Personalized Services
- Email Marketing Gets Smarter
- Multi-touch Attribution Model Witnesses Growth
- Businesses to Opt for Multiple Social Messaging Channels
- Marketers Opt for Marketing Automation Software to Bring in Efficient Optimization
- Social Media Marketing Software Leverages on Social Networks
- Digital Ad Revenue Growth by Company 2020
- Social Media Penetration Worldwide: % of Active Monthly Users Compared to Total Population for 2019
- Top Social Media Platforms by Usage (In Millions): April 2020
- Millennials and Generation Z Change the Social Media Landscape
- Social Media Users Penetration (in %) by Generation
- Rise of Social Media Stories to Continue
- SEO Software Designed to Optimize Online Presence
- Personalization Goals Popularize Email Marketing
- Voice Searches Gain Popularity
- Shoppable Posts to Contribute Significantly in Increasing Ecommerce Sales
- Predictive Marketing to Gain Wider Popularity
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
