Digital Marketing Software Global Market to Reach $229.4 Billion by 2030: Chatbots Continue to Dominate Customer Communication

The global market for Digital Marketing Software estimated at US$76.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$229.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14% CAGR and reach US$158.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 16.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $24.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18% CAGR



The Digital Marketing Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$24.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$35.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.1% and 13.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.4% CAGR.



Adobe, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Hubspot, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Marketo, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce.com, Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute, Inc.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 533 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $76.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $229.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Covid-19 Pandemic Upends the Marketing Landscape

COVID-19 Impact on Global Ad Spending: March 2020

Digital Marketing Strategies Change in Pandemic Times

Percentage of Internet Users Using Social Media by Gender: April 2020

Percentage of Internet Users Spending More Time by Media Type: April 2020

Percentage of Internet Users Spending More Time Using Each Device: April 2020

Marketing Strategies as Companies Face Economic Hardships

Digital and Personalized Experience Gain Prominence

Digital Marketing Software - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Digital Marketing: A Prelude

Digital Marketing Channels

Global Advertising Spending by Platform: 2020

Comparison of Different Advertising Media Based on Varied Parameters

Digital Marketing Software: An Introduction

Key Trends in the Digital Marketing Software Market

Various Advertising Media & their Corresponding Benefits

Outlook

Cloud Computing Dominates the Market

By End-Use

By Region

Market Challenges

By Component

Competition

Market Share of Major Players in the Global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Marketing Segment (in %): 2020E

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Marketing: The High Growth Application Market for CRM Software

Digital Marketing Trends

Artificial Intelligence Gains Focus

Machine learning (ML) Aids in Quicker Insights

Augmented Reality (AR) Emerges as a Leading Marketing Trend

Automation Technology Enables Time Optimization

Chatbots Continue to Dominate Customer Communication

New Opportunities for Influencers

Growth in Micro-Moments

Personalization Becomes Critical for the Success of Content Marketing

Browser Push Notifications

Data Enrichment Facilitates More Personalized Services

Email Marketing Gets Smarter

Multi-touch Attribution Model Witnesses Growth

Businesses to Opt for Multiple Social Messaging Channels

Marketers Opt for Marketing Automation Software to Bring in Efficient Optimization

Social Media Marketing Software Leverages on Social Networks

Digital Ad Revenue Growth by Company 2020

Social Media Penetration Worldwide: % of Active Monthly Users Compared to Total Population for 2019

Top Social Media Platforms by Usage (In Millions): April 2020

Millennials and Generation Z Change the Social Media Landscape

Social Media Users Penetration (in %) by Generation

Rise of Social Media Stories to Continue

SEO Software Designed to Optimize Online Presence

Personalization Goals Popularize Email Marketing

Voice Searches Gain Popularity

Shoppable Posts to Contribute Significantly in Increasing Ecommerce Sales

Predictive Marketing to Gain Wider Popularity

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

