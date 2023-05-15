Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Investors of Class Action and to Actively Participate

NEW YORK, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (“Marathon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MARA) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired Marathon securities between May 10, 2021 and February 28, 2023, inclusive (the ''Class Period''). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/mara1.



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company overstated the efficacy of its disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (2) as a result, the Company’s revenues and cost of revenue were materially misstated during the Class Period; (3) the foregoing, once revealed, was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s financial condition; and (4) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/mara1 or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Marathon you have until May 29, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

