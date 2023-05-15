Doors Open Richmond Returns in June: A Celebration of the City’s Diversity and Rich Heritage

RICHMOND, British Columbia, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Richmond Museum Society is pleased to announce the return of the annual Doors Open Richmond (DOR) event, taking place June 3-4, 2023. This free, in-person event invites residents and visitors to explore 39 diverse cultural places and civic services of Richmond.



“Doors Open Richmond is not just an event; it’s a distinctive occasion for individuals to explore the intriguing narratives and notable landmarks that define our city”, says Bilan Hassan, Vice-Chair of the Richmond Museum Society. “This year, we are thrilled to be fully back in-person. We invite everyone to partake in the festivities that celebrate Richmond’s rich cultural diversity and important City services, whether it be experienced through world-class cuisine or via behind-the-scenes access to our civic landmarks and places of faith.”

This year’s event features an array of in-person activities and guided tours that showcase Richmond’s diversity alongside its civic services, providing unique experiences for the whole family.

Highlights of Doors Open Richmond 2023 include:

For more information about Doors Open Richmond 2023 and the full list of participating sites, including bus tour options, visit richmondmuseum.ca/doors-open . Please note that open hours vary for each site and may require pre-registration.

Established in 2008, Doors Open Richmond is the longest-running Doors Open event in British Columbia. The local event is part of the Doors Open Canada program and is supported by the City of Richmond, the BC Arts Council and Canadian Heritage. The event is produced by the Richmond Museum Society.

About the Richmond Museum

The Richmond Museum aims to inspire curiosity about the City of Richmond’s history and its place in the world. The museum collects, documents, researches, preserves, exhibits and interprets objects of historical and cultural significance to the development of the city. Through storytelling, collections and education programs, the museum’s goal is to create moments of wonder and understanding.

