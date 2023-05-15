Doors Open Richmond Returns in June: A Celebration of the City’s Diversity and Rich Heritage

RICHMOND, British Columbia, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Richmond Museum Society is pleased to announce the return of the annual Doors Open Richmond (DOR) event, taking place June 3-4, 2023. This free, in-person event invites residents and visitors to explore 39 diverse cultural places and civic services of Richmond.
“Doors Open Richmond is not just an event; it’s a distinctive occasion for individuals to explore the intriguing narratives and notable landmarks that define our city”, says Bilan Hassan, Vice-Chair of the Richmond Museum Society. “This year, we are thrilled to be fully back in-person. We invite everyone to partake in the festivities that celebrate Richmond’s rich cultural diversity and important City services, whether it be experienced through world-class cuisine or via behind-the-scenes access to our civic landmarks and places of faith.”
This year’s event features an array of in-person activities and guided tours that showcase Richmond’s diversity alongside its civic services, providing unique experiences for the whole family.
Highlights of Doors Open Richmond 2023 include:
- Several new sites for 2023 highlight the city’s vibrant cultural mosaic. Among these additions are the Richmond Multicultural Community Services, offering Richmond newcomers an introductory public art bus tour that takes them through local parks and public spaces to discover diverse art installations. Meanwhile, the Turkish Canadian Society invites visitors to indulge in a mesmerizing cultural experience featuring a blend of traditional and contemporary Turkish art, crafts, cuisine, and performances, including a Turkish choir and folk dances.
- An opportunity to learn Richmond’s unique places of faith on a bus tour including three visits to locations throughout Richmond. Tours include two stops along No. 5 Road known as the “Highway to Heaven”, including Az-Zahraa Islamic Centre, Lingyen Mountain Temple, Richmond Jamia Mosque, and Thrangu Monastery Canada, and either the Steveston Buddhist Temple or Eastern Catholic Church Richmond.
- The return of the popular 39 Service Battalion & 12 Service Battalion Museum, where visitors can witness the dedication of everyday citizens who voluntarily train to support the local army reserve. Visitors can learn about the work happening at the Battalion through displays and insightful commentary from volunteer hosts.
- A new bus tour of these sites that highlight the diversity of food available in Richmond. Included on the tour is a visit to Anar Persian Cuisine, where guests can immerse themselves in Persian culture and sample an array of traditional dishes; Lamajoun Armenian Restaurant, a family-owned business that showcases authentic Armenian and Georgian cuisine, complemented by exquisite clary art from an Armenian artist; and Sanduz Estate wines, boasting one of the largest wine selections in BC set in the heart of Richmond’s rich agricultural lands.
- An emphasis on accessibility, with wheelchair and walker friendly bus tours to provide seamless access to the featured sites and some sites providing Cantonese or Mandarin speaking guides.
For more information about Doors Open Richmond 2023 and the full list of participating sites, including bus tour options, visit richmondmuseum.ca/doors-open. Please note that open hours vary for each site and may require pre-registration.
Established in 2008, Doors Open Richmond is the longest-running Doors Open event in British Columbia. The local event is part of the Doors Open Canada program and is supported by the City of Richmond, the BC Arts Council and Canadian Heritage. The event is produced by the Richmond Museum Society.
About the Richmond Museum
The Richmond Museum aims to inspire curiosity about the City of Richmond’s history and its place in the world. The museum collects, documents, researches, preserves, exhibits and interprets objects of historical and cultural significance to the development of the city. Through storytelling, collections and education programs, the museum’s goal is to create moments of wonder and understanding.
Social Media
Facebook: @RichmondMuseum
Instagram: @RichmondMuseum
Twitter: @Richmond_Museum
YouTube: RichmondMuseum
#DoorsOpenRichmond
Media Contact:
Kirstin Richter
kirstin@thesocialagency.ca
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c126bfe0-7533-4b4c-880d-3ae7cd03d6e3
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/95b6b56d-73bd-4c36-9d51-bb1018b2e36a