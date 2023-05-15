IT Infrastructure Services Market Projected to Grow at USD 145.3 Billion at a 11.20% CAGR by 2030- Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), " IT Infrastructure Services Market By Type, By Service Type, By Organization Size and Forecast till 2030”, the market to Capture a CAGR of 11.20% Between 2022 and 2030 While Touching Approximately USD 145.3 Billion by 2030-End – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR).



Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the IT Infrastructure Services industry include:

Clover Infotech Private Limited

PC Solutions

IBM

YASH Technologies

Fingent Corporation

Tata Communications

Host Color, a major player in the market, launched a managed cloud-based infrastructure in 2019. This infrastructure is accessible for both public and private cloud servers and can integrate with operating systems such as Linux and Windows, which is considered highly advantageous.

IT Infrastructure Services Market Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details IT Infrastructure Services Market Size by 2030 USD 145.3 Billion (2030) IT Infrastructure Services Market CAGR during 2022-2030 11.20% Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Drivers The increasing number of organizations in the IT sector and the higher data generation rate in those organizations are driving the overall growth of the IT infrastructure services market.

Market Segmentation

By Type

The types in the market include Network Management Services, Enterprise System Management, IT Security Management, Virtualization Solutions, Data Center Consolidation Services, and others.

By Service Type

By service type, the segment includes Consulting, Planning Integration & Implementation, Maintenance, and Managed

By organization size

By organization size, the segment includes Small & Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise

By Vertical

By vertical, the segment includes Automotive, Chemicals, Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare, Government, BFSI, Manufacturing, and others.

Market Synopsis

IT infrastructure services refer to the management and maintenance of an organization's information technology (IT) infrastructure, including hardware, software, and network components. These services are critical for ensuring that an organization's IT systems are up-to-date, secure, and functioning properly.

One of the major drivers of the IT infrastructure services market is the increasing demand for digital transformation. As businesses increasingly rely on technology to operate and compete, they need to continually upgrade their IT infrastructure to remain competitive. This has led to a growing demand for IT infrastructure services that can help businesses modernize their systems, improve efficiency, and reduce costs.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

One driver of the IT infrastructure services market is the increasing adoption of cloud computing technology by businesses of all sizes. Cloud computing enables businesses to access a range of IT infrastructure services on a pay-as-you-go basis, providing scalability and flexibility while minimizing the need for up-front capital investment in hardware and software. With the increasing demand for cloud-based solutions and the need for businesses to be more agile and responsive to changing market conditions, the demand for IT infrastructure services is likely to continue to grow.

Market Restraints:

One restraint of the IT infrastructure services market is the increasing competition in the market. With the growth of cloud computing and the availability of new technologies, more players are entering the market and offering a range of services. This is increasing the competition for market share and putting pressure on service providers to innovate and differentiate their offerings to stay ahead of the competition. Additionally, the entry of new players may lead to pricing pressures and reduce profit margins, which could impact the growth of the market.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (141Pages) on IT Infrastructure Services Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/it-infrastructure-services-market-8639

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the IT infrastructure services market. With the rise of remote work and the need for businesses to shift their operations online, the demand for IT infrastructure services has increased rapidly. Many businesses have had to quickly adapt to remote work environments and move their operations online, which has resulted in a surge in demand for cloud computing, cybersecurity, and network infrastructure services.

However, the pandemic has also led to delays in IT infrastructure projects due to supply chain disruptions and restrictions on physical work at data centers and other IT facilities. The uncertainty caused by the pandemic has also led to some businesses delaying or scaling back their IT infrastructure projects.

Regional Insights

North America is the largest market for IT infrastructure services, owing to the presence of major players and a strong focus on technological advancements. The United States is the major contributor to the market in this region, owing to the large-scale adoption of cloud-based services, IoT, and big data analytics.

Europe is another significant market for IT infrastructure services, driven by the adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the Internet of Things (IoT). Germany, France, and the UK are major contributors to the market in this region.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the IT infrastructure services market due to the increasing demand for digitalization and cloud-based services. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are major contributors to the market in this region, owing to the increasing adoption of cloud computing and the growth of the IT sector.

