TransPerfect’s Trial Interactive eClinical Platform Named Best Sponsor-Facing Technology at 2023 Citeline Awards

NEW YORK, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect Life Sciences, a leading provider of services and technologies supporting global clinical trials and product development for the biopharmaceutical industry, today announced it has been awarded Best Sponsor-Facing Technology Initiative for its Trial Interactive eClinical platform at the 2023 Citeline Awards.



The Citeline Awards celebrate clinical R&D innovation, welcoming hundreds of leaders from biopharmaceuticals, CROs, diagnostics, and service providers. According to Citeline, the Best Sponsor-Facing Technology category “recognizes the vital importance of using the most sophisticated platforms to catalyze and optimize data gathered during clinical trials.”

Other industry pioneers were recognized and received awards in respective categories, including Sanofi, Agios Pharmaceuticals, and Avidity Biosciences.

Trial Interactive’s machine learning and mobile-enabled clinical operations solutions for small- and mid-sized sponsors deliver automation, remote/decentralized capabilities, mobility, and an intuitive user experience for mission-critical clinical work streams. The platform is backed by services that ensure a smaller organization can succeed in introducing these capabilities. This package of innovation and service is entirely unique in the market of comparable technology offerings.

A Citeline judge commented, “TransPerfect’s Trial Interactive platform provides a comprehensive solution to enable sponsor study teams to seamlessly navigate the clinical trial lifecycle. Users can automatically share data and documents across the CTMS, eTMF, site portal, study training, and other components to reduce administrative burdens and the risks created by manual redundancy. Trial Interactive’s mobile solution provides essential oversight and access to work streams that enable study managers, CRAs, and team members to proactively manage their responsibilities anytime, anywhere.”

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, “Thank you to the Citeline Awards for this honor and also to our Trial Interactive product and development teams, whose commitment to serving our clients has made this possible.”

About Trial Interactive

TransPerfect’s Trial Interactive is an industry leader in practical eClinical innovation that simplifies and automates clinical processes for sponsors, CROs, and sites around the world. The 21 CFR Part 11-compliant unified platform delivers an author-to-archive collaboration experience with solutions for clinical document management, site selection, site activation, e-learning, compliance training, quality, and more with seamless solution interoperability and indexing to the eTMF. Trial Interactive is consistently selected by clinical professionals for providing the most comprehensive yet intuitive experience with the most complete offering of technology and expert TMF services. Trial Interactive helps study teams streamline their operations by cutting unnecessary expenses, expediting timelines, reducing compliance risks, and improving operational excellence. For more information on Trial Interactive, please contact info@trialinteractive.com or +1 212.400.8848, or visit www.trialinteractive.com.

About TransPerfect Life Sciences

TransPerfect Life Sciences specializes in supporting the global development and commercialization of drugs, treatments, and devices designed to improve and save lives. Our comprehensive solutions include clinical trial management technology and services (TMF services, eTMF, CTMS, regulated content management, etc.), pharmacovigilance and safety solutions, translation and language services, and call center support. With offices in over 100 cities worldwide, TransPerfect is the ideal partner to ensure that your global launch makes a global impact by driving quality, mitigating compliance risk, and enhancing patient engagement. For more information, please visit our website at https://lifesciences.transperfect.com.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in more than 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

Contact:

Ryan Simper +1 212.689.5555

mediainquiry@transperfect.com