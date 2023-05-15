Asia Pacific Metaverse Market Intelligence Report 2023: Market is Expected to Grow by 45% to Reach $95 Billion in 2023 - Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Metaverse Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 100+ KPIs Covering Market Size by Sector X Use cases X Technology, Business and Consumer Spend, NFT Spend - Q1 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Metaverse industry in Asia Pacific is expected to grow by 45.0% on an annual basis to reach US$95.0 billion in 2023.



The Metaverse industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 34.8% during 2023-2030. The Metaverse Spend Value in the country will increase from US$65.5 billion in 2022 to reach US$769.9 billion by 2030.

This report provides a detailed data-driven analysis of metaverse industry at Asia Pacific and country level, covering a range of segments and highlighting growth areas across verticals. With over 100 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of metaverse market dynamics. In addition, it provides a comprehensive understanding of NFT market dynamics and future forecasts.

It details market opportunities across key sectors - retail industry, technology & telecommunications, financial services, manufacturing, travel and hospitality, media & entertainment, training & education, real estate, and health & wellness. It provides analysis in terms of business spend as well as consumer spend.

Report Highlights

Business spend: Market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities by business spend on metaverse by sector, application/use cases, technology, and platform.

Consumer spend: Breaks down consumer spend on metaverse by key component segments such as append on e-commerce, NFT purchase, by devices, and hardware devices to provide detailed assessment across the metaverse industry.

NFT industry segments: Provides value, volume, and average value per transaction across 7 key assets in the NFT market. This includes collectibles and art, real estate, sports, utility, gaming, fashion and luxury, and others.

A Bundled Offering Combining 12 Reports: 1 Regional Report and 11 Country Level Reports

Asia Pacific Metaverse Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook

Australia Metaverse Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook

Chine Metaverse Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook

India Metaverse Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook

Indonesia Metaverse Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook

Japan Metaverse Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook

Malaysia Metaverse Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook

South Korea Metaverse Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook

Philippines Metaverse Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook

Singapore Metaverse Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook

Thailand Metaverse Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook

Vietnam Metaverse Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 2379 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $95024.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $769930.1 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 34.8% Regions Covered Asia Pacific

Scope



Metaverse Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

Total Spend Value Trend Analysis

Business Spend Value Trend Analysis

Consumer Spend Value Trend Analysis

Metaverse - Business Spend by Sector Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

Retail Industry

Technology & Telecommunications Industry

Financial Services Industry

Manufacturing Industry

Travel and Hospitality Industry

Media & Entertainment Industry

Training & Education Industry

Real Estate Industry

Health & Wellness Industry

Other

Total Business Spend on Metaverse by Use Case/Application, 2021-2030

Retail (Marketing & Advertising, Commerce, Operations & Training)

Technology & Telecommunications (Marketing & Advertising, Commerce, Operations & Training)

Financial Services (Marketing & Advertising, Commerce, Operations & Training)

Manufacturing (Marketing & Advertising, Commerce, Operations & Training]

Travel and Hospitality (Marketing & Advertising, Commerce, Operations & Training)

Media & Entertainment (Marketing & Advertising, Commerce, Operations & Training)

Training & Education (Marketing & Advertising, Commerce, Operations & Training)

Real Estate (Marketing & Advertising, Commerce, Operations & Training)

Health & Wellness (Marketing & Advertising, Commerce, Operations & Training)

Other (Marketing & Advertising, Commerce, Operations & Training)

Total NFT Spend by Sector Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

Retail Industry

Technology & Telecommunications Industry

Financial Services Industry

Manufacturing Industry

Travel and Hospitality Industry

Media & Entertainment Industry

Training & Education Industry

Real Estate Industry

Health & Wellness Industry

Other Industry

Business Spend on Metaverse by Technology

By Technology

Retail Industry

Technology & Telecommunications

Financial Services

Manufacturing Industry

Travel and Hospitality

Media & Entertainment

Training & Education

Real Estate

Health & Wellness

Other

Spend on Metaverse by Platform

Desktop

Mobile

Headset

Ecommerce Spend on Metaverse by Sector (Gross Merchandise Value), 2021-2030

Retail Shopping

Travel and Hospitality

Online Food Service

Media & Entertainment

Health & Wellness

Technology Products & Services

Other Industries

NFT Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

NFT -Total Sales Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

NFT - Total Sales Spend Volume Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

NFT - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key Assets, 2021-2030

NFT Collectibles and Art Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

Spend Value

Spend Volume

Average Value Per Transaction

NFT Real Estate Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

Spend Value

Spend Volume

Average Value Per Transaction

NFT Sports Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

Spend Value

Spend Volume

Average Value Per Transaction

NFT Gaming Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

Spend Value

Spend Volume

Average Value Per Transaction

NFT Utility Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

Spend Value

Spend Volume

Average Value Per Transaction

NFT Fashion and Luxury Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

Spend Value Trend Analysis

Spend Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction

Other Assets Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

Spend Value Trend Analysis

Spend Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction

Consumer Spend on Metaverse by Device, 2021-2030

Desktop

Mobile

Digital Gadgets

Consumer Spend on Metaverse by Hardware Devices, 2021-2030

AR (Augmented Reality)

VR (Virtual Reality)

MR (Mixed Reality)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3n1wb7

