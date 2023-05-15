Asia Pacific Metaverse Market Intelligence Report 2023: Market is Expected to Grow by 45% to Reach $95 Billion in 2023 - Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Metaverse Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 100+ KPIs Covering Market Size by Sector X Use cases X Technology, Business and Consumer Spend, NFT Spend - Q1 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Metaverse industry in Asia Pacific is expected to grow by 45.0% on an annual basis to reach US$95.0 billion in 2023.
The Metaverse industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 34.8% during 2023-2030. The Metaverse Spend Value in the country will increase from US$65.5 billion in 2022 to reach US$769.9 billion by 2030.
This report provides a detailed data-driven analysis of metaverse industry at Asia Pacific and country level, covering a range of segments and highlighting growth areas across verticals. With over 100 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of metaverse market dynamics. In addition, it provides a comprehensive understanding of NFT market dynamics and future forecasts.
It details market opportunities across key sectors - retail industry, technology & telecommunications, financial services, manufacturing, travel and hospitality, media & entertainment, training & education, real estate, and health & wellness. It provides analysis in terms of business spend as well as consumer spend.
Report Highlights
- Business spend: Market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities by business spend on metaverse by sector, application/use cases, technology, and platform.
- Consumer spend: Breaks down consumer spend on metaverse by key component segments such as append on e-commerce, NFT purchase, by devices, and hardware devices to provide detailed assessment across the metaverse industry.
- NFT industry segments: Provides value, volume, and average value per transaction across 7 key assets in the NFT market. This includes collectibles and art, real estate, sports, utility, gaming, fashion and luxury, and others.
A Bundled Offering Combining 12 Reports: 1 Regional Report and 11 Country Level Reports
- Asia Pacific Metaverse Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook
- Australia Metaverse Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook
- Chine Metaverse Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook
- India Metaverse Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook
- Indonesia Metaverse Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook
- Japan Metaverse Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook
- Malaysia Metaverse Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook
- South Korea Metaverse Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook
- Philippines Metaverse Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook
- Singapore Metaverse Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook
- Thailand Metaverse Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook
- Vietnam Metaverse Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|2379
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$95024.6 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$769930.1 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|34.8%
|Regions Covered
|Asia Pacific
Scope
Metaverse Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators
- Total Spend Value Trend Analysis
- Business Spend Value Trend Analysis
- Consumer Spend Value Trend Analysis
Metaverse - Business Spend by Sector Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030
- Retail Industry
- Technology & Telecommunications Industry
- Financial Services Industry
- Manufacturing Industry
- Travel and Hospitality Industry
- Media & Entertainment Industry
- Training & Education Industry
- Real Estate Industry
- Health & Wellness Industry
- Other
Total Business Spend on Metaverse by Use Case/Application, 2021-2030
- Retail (Marketing & Advertising, Commerce, Operations & Training)
- Technology & Telecommunications (Marketing & Advertising, Commerce, Operations & Training)
- Financial Services (Marketing & Advertising, Commerce, Operations & Training)
- Manufacturing (Marketing & Advertising, Commerce, Operations & Training]
- Travel and Hospitality (Marketing & Advertising, Commerce, Operations & Training)
- Media & Entertainment (Marketing & Advertising, Commerce, Operations & Training)
- Training & Education (Marketing & Advertising, Commerce, Operations & Training)
- Real Estate (Marketing & Advertising, Commerce, Operations & Training)
- Health & Wellness (Marketing & Advertising, Commerce, Operations & Training)
- Other (Marketing & Advertising, Commerce, Operations & Training)
Total NFT Spend by Sector Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030
- Retail Industry
- Technology & Telecommunications Industry
- Financial Services Industry
- Manufacturing Industry
- Travel and Hospitality Industry
- Media & Entertainment Industry
- Training & Education Industry
- Real Estate Industry
- Health & Wellness Industry
- Other Industry
Business Spend on Metaverse by Technology
- By Technology
- Retail Industry
- Technology & Telecommunications
- Financial Services
- Manufacturing Industry
- Travel and Hospitality
- Media & Entertainment
- Training & Education
- Real Estate
- Health & Wellness
- Other
Spend on Metaverse by Platform
- Desktop
- Mobile
- Headset
Ecommerce Spend on Metaverse by Sector (Gross Merchandise Value), 2021-2030
- Retail Shopping
- Travel and Hospitality
- Online Food Service
- Media & Entertainment
- Health & Wellness
- Technology Products & Services
- Other Industries
NFT Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators
NFT -Total Sales Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030
NFT - Total Sales Spend Volume Trend Analysis, 2021-2030
NFT - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2021-2030
NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key Assets, 2021-2030
NFT Collectibles and Art Trend Analysis, 2021-2030
- Spend Value
- Spend Volume
- Average Value Per Transaction
NFT Real Estate Trend Analysis, 2021-2030
- Spend Value
- Spend Volume
- Average Value Per Transaction
NFT Sports Trend Analysis, 2021-2030
- Spend Value
- Spend Volume
- Average Value Per Transaction
NFT Gaming Trend Analysis, 2021-2030
- Spend Value
- Spend Volume
- Average Value Per Transaction
NFT Utility Trend Analysis, 2021-2030
- Spend Value
- Spend Volume
- Average Value Per Transaction
NFT Fashion and Luxury Trend Analysis, 2021-2030
- Spend Value Trend Analysis
- Spend Volume Trend Analysis
- Average Value Per Transaction
Other Assets Trend Analysis, 2021-2030
- Spend Value Trend Analysis
- Spend Volume Trend Analysis
- Average Value Per Transaction
Consumer Spend on Metaverse by Device, 2021-2030
- Desktop
- Mobile
- Digital Gadgets
Consumer Spend on Metaverse by Hardware Devices, 2021-2030
- AR (Augmented Reality)
- VR (Virtual Reality)
- MR (Mixed Reality)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3n1wb7
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment