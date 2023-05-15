Asia Pacific Metaverse Market Intelligence Report 2023: Market is Expected to Grow by 45% to Reach $95 Billion in 2023 - Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Metaverse Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 100+ KPIs Covering Market Size by Sector X Use cases X Technology, Business and Consumer Spend, NFT Spend - Q1 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Metaverse industry in Asia Pacific is expected to grow by 45.0% on an annual basis to reach US$95.0 billion in 2023.

The Metaverse industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 34.8% during 2023-2030. The Metaverse Spend Value in the country will increase from US$65.5 billion in 2022 to reach US$769.9 billion by 2030.

This report provides a detailed data-driven analysis of metaverse industry at Asia Pacific and country level, covering a range of segments and highlighting growth areas across verticals. With over 100 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of metaverse market dynamics. In addition, it provides a comprehensive understanding of NFT market dynamics and future forecasts.

It details market opportunities across key sectors - retail industry, technology & telecommunications, financial services, manufacturing, travel and hospitality, media & entertainment, training & education, real estate, and health & wellness. It provides analysis in terms of business spend as well as consumer spend.

Report Highlights

  • Business spend: Market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities by business spend on metaverse by sector, application/use cases, technology, and platform.
  • Consumer spend: Breaks down consumer spend on metaverse by key component segments such as append on e-commerce, NFT purchase, by devices, and hardware devices to provide detailed assessment across the metaverse industry.
  • NFT industry segments: Provides value, volume, and average value per transaction across 7 key assets in the NFT market. This includes collectibles and art, real estate, sports, utility, gaming, fashion and luxury, and others.

A Bundled Offering Combining 12 Reports: 1 Regional Report and 11 Country Level Reports

  • Asia Pacific Metaverse Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook
  • Australia Metaverse Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook
  • Chine Metaverse Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook
  • India Metaverse Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook
  • Indonesia Metaverse Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook
  • Japan Metaverse Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook
  • Malaysia Metaverse Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook
  • South Korea Metaverse Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook
  • Philippines Metaverse Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook
  • Singapore Metaverse Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook
  • Thailand Metaverse Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook
  • Vietnam Metaverse Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages2379
Forecast Period2023 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023$95024.6 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$769930.1 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate34.8%
Regions CoveredAsia Pacific

Scope

Metaverse Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

  • Total Spend Value Trend Analysis
  • Business Spend Value Trend Analysis
  • Consumer Spend Value Trend Analysis

Metaverse - Business Spend by Sector Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

  • Retail Industry
  • Technology & Telecommunications Industry
  • Financial Services Industry
  • Manufacturing Industry
  • Travel and Hospitality Industry
  • Media & Entertainment Industry
  • Training & Education Industry
  • Real Estate Industry
  • Health & Wellness Industry
  • Other

Total Business Spend on Metaverse by Use Case/Application, 2021-2030

  • Retail (Marketing & Advertising, Commerce, Operations & Training)
  • Technology & Telecommunications (Marketing & Advertising, Commerce, Operations & Training)
  • Financial Services (Marketing & Advertising, Commerce, Operations & Training)
  • Manufacturing (Marketing & Advertising, Commerce, Operations & Training]
  • Travel and Hospitality (Marketing & Advertising, Commerce, Operations & Training)
  • Media & Entertainment (Marketing & Advertising, Commerce, Operations & Training)
  • Training & Education (Marketing & Advertising, Commerce, Operations & Training)
  • Real Estate (Marketing & Advertising, Commerce, Operations & Training)
  • Health & Wellness (Marketing & Advertising, Commerce, Operations & Training)
  • Other (Marketing & Advertising, Commerce, Operations & Training)

Total NFT Spend by Sector Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

  • Retail Industry
  • Technology & Telecommunications Industry
  • Financial Services Industry
  • Manufacturing Industry
  • Travel and Hospitality Industry
  • Media & Entertainment Industry
  • Training & Education Industry
  • Real Estate Industry
  • Health & Wellness Industry
  • Other Industry

Business Spend on Metaverse by Technology

  • By Technology
  • Retail Industry
  • Technology & Telecommunications
  • Financial Services
  • Manufacturing Industry
  • Travel and Hospitality
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Training & Education
  • Real Estate
  • Health & Wellness
  • Other

Spend on Metaverse by Platform

  • Desktop
  • Mobile
  • Headset

Ecommerce Spend on Metaverse by Sector (Gross Merchandise Value), 2021-2030

  • Retail Shopping
  • Travel and Hospitality
  • Online Food Service
  • Media & Entertainment
  • Health & Wellness
  • Technology Products & Services
  • Other Industries

NFT Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

NFT -Total Sales Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

NFT - Total Sales Spend Volume Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

NFT - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key Assets, 2021-2030

NFT Collectibles and Art Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

  • Spend Value
  • Spend Volume
  • Average Value Per Transaction

NFT Real Estate Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

  • Spend Value
  • Spend Volume
  • Average Value Per Transaction

NFT Sports Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

  • Spend Value
  • Spend Volume
  • Average Value Per Transaction

NFT Gaming Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

  • Spend Value
  • Spend Volume
  • Average Value Per Transaction

NFT Utility Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

  • Spend Value
  • Spend Volume
  • Average Value Per Transaction

NFT Fashion and Luxury Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

  • Spend Value Trend Analysis
  • Spend Volume Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction

Other Assets Trend Analysis, 2021-2030

  • Spend Value Trend Analysis
  • Spend Volume Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction

Consumer Spend on Metaverse by Device, 2021-2030

  • Desktop
  • Mobile
  • Digital Gadgets

Consumer Spend on Metaverse by Hardware Devices, 2021-2030

  • AR (Augmented Reality)
  • VR (Virtual Reality)
  • MR (Mixed Reality)

