Elysian Trust Embraces Marginalized Entrepreneurs’ Skills With Incubator Funds For Success

Galveston, TX, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Even with the greatest idea for the next market-disrupting product or service, many marginalized entrepreneurs miss out on success due to traditional business bias against backing neurodivergent and other minority individuals – but Elysian Trust is raising funds to counteract this problem.

Elysian, which operates remotely, provides online business and community incubator support services to help startups secure funding for U.S.-based minority entrepreneurs with creative and forward-thinking projects who are struggling to secure financial backing. Through its fundraising expertise, Elysian has generated more than $30 million since launching in 2017.





“For many entrepreneurs from marginalized or underserved populations, wealth and luck may not be readily available,” says Nathan “Nth” Bar-Fields, Elysian’s founder and chief visionary officer. “Nonetheless, we've noticed they often possess high levels of giftedness and talent and are willing to put in the hard work to actualize their passion projects. That’s why we champion these future success stories.”

Elysian helps these individuals realize their full potential through a comprehensive suite of grant writing, government contract procurement, and other business support services. This covers everything from research and strategic planning to brand strategy and social media management, including campaigns to raise capital.

Since 2022 alone, Elysian has won funding for a variety of organizations, such as six-figure grants for numerous Women and Minority-owned businesses, seven-figure government contracts for STEM businesses, and a $2 million matching capital grant for an innovative charter school. They even help members find new careers, such as working for startups backed by Elysian-assisted funding.

“Historically, these are the people who have the hardest time getting funding,” says Bar-Fields. “Conventional funding methods don't always keep these people in mind – in fact, the traditional approaches can even be somewhat antagonistic to them.”

Elysian’s success stories are important at a time when aspiring entrepreneurs from neurodivergent and marginalized demographics continue to encounter major barriers to achieving their business goals.

A Deloitte study published last year noted that hiring neurodivergent and other marginalized but skilled potential employees could lead to business growth and help companies establish a competitive edge. Yet, at the same time, 85 percent of unemployed people are on the autism spectrum, though autistic people are just 4.2 of the total U.S. population.

If businesses are looking for neurodivergent talent or gifted individuals from underrepresented groups, Elysian can provide that from its 600-plus member base – a roster that is always open to new names. For investors, there is an abundance of projects in which to invest, covering a wide range of issues.

“We scout for neurodivergent talent, and we identify and cultivate other cognitive constructs like intuition, creativity, critical thinking, emotional intelligence, and collaborative intelligence,” says Bar-Fields. “These all make for interesting entrepreneurs and employees that bring valuable and unique skills to the table. Additionally, neurodivergencies like ADHD, dyslexia, autism, and others often come with ‘superpowers’ that businesses can and should use to their advantage over their competition.”

Elysian strives to identify what he refers to as these “untapped resource” communities and build them up from within, giving them the support they need to achieve their professional goals.