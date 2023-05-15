Global Blockchain Congress – European Edition by Agora Group on July 24th & 25th in London, the UK.





London, UK, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agora is proud to announce the expansion of our Global Blockchain Congress to Europe on July 24 and 25, 2023 in London.

The Global Blockchain Congress is truly an international event with editions taking place in Dubai, Hanoi, Doha and London. The Global Blockchain Congress – European Edition leverages the experience gained through the hosting of 11 editions in Dubai and one in Vietnam to ensure maximum return on investment for all our sponsors. The previous editions of the Global Blockchain Congress were a tremendous success and we were able to host 1,100+ investors & 270+ blockchain startups where we helped raise millions in funds for our participating projects.

This edition will be focusing on DeFi, Gaming, Metaverse, and NFTs, with a great line-up of speakers from the best and brightest minds in Blockchain in the world, and hosting the fifth edition of the Global Blockchain Congress Awards.

The event is a closed-door, exclusive congress that can be attended by invitation only where the format of the event is focused on pre-arranged one-on-one meetings between projects and investors.

Agora will be hosting more than 80 investors & 15 projects from all over the world.

In addition to that, the GBC will host an A-list of 60+ subject matter expert speakers & more than 20 Media Partners.





Learn more about the event: gbc-uae.com

Register here: bit.ly/GBC-London



