Global Femtech (Women's Health) Market Intelligence Reprot 2023: Key Players in the Femtech Space with a Focus on Digital Health Such as mHealth, Telemedicine, DTx, and Wearable Technology

While the Femtech industry is still relatively young, there is a growing awareness and recognition of the need for innovation to improve unmet needs in women's health.Women's health has long been neglected and underfunded, leading to significant unmet needs, lack of investment and innovation, and a disparity in access to care for female-specific health issues.

One area where this is particularly pronounced is in the field of reproductive health, where there is significant stigma and miscommunication around menstrual health, infertility, pregnancy, childbirth, and menopause. As a result, many women face difficulties in accessing quality care for these conditions.



Femtech refers to a wide range of technologies and products that aim to address women's health issues, including menstrual health, reproductive health, sexual health, maternal health, and menopause. It includes mobile health (mHealth), telemedicine platforms, wearable devices, diagnostic tools, and even drugs for treating conditions that disproportionately impact women.



COVID-19 accelerated the adoption of digital health and increased demand for apps, telemedicine, digital therapeutics (DTx), and wearables that cater specifically to women's health. These not only allowed women to continue to receive care during lockdown, but also provided new avenues of care to those unable to access traditional services prior to the pandemic for various reasons such as stigma or cultural restrictions.

The market faces several challenges, such as limited access to funding and a lack of investment from traditional healthcare companies. However, as it continues to mature and more investment and funding is directed towards this area, it is hoped that women will have greater access to care in the future



Scope

Key players in the Femtech space, with a focus on digital health technologies such as mHealth, telemedicine, DTx, and wearable technology that are used to treat female health conditions, including menstrual health, reproductive health, sexual health, maternal health, and menopause

Trends: This section looks at key industry, technology, macroeconomic, and regulatory trends impacting the Femtech space

Industry analysis including a comprehensive deals section. It also includes case studies, primary research, hiring trends, and social media analysis

Value chain which looks at different segments of the Femtech space, including mHealth, telemedicine, DTx, and wearable technology

Companies: Examples of companies in Femtech space

Reasons to Buy

Get an overview of what digital technologies are being used in the Femtech space

See which technologies are most suitable to different women's health conditions

Understand which healthtech companies are active in the space, with examples of leaders and challengers by technology

Understand what opportunities exist for partnerships to drive innovation and provide additional value to patient offerings

Understand the competitive landscape with a review of strategic partnerships and funding deals in Femtech

Understand KOL perspectives on Femtech

Understand industry perspectives on Femtech.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Technology Briefing

Trends

Healthcare trends

Technology trends

Macroeconomic trends

Regulatory trends

Industry Analysis

Deal activity

Case studies

Primary research

Social media trends

Value Chain

mHealth apps

Digital therapeutics

Wearable technology

On-demand telemedicine

Companies

Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Biowink

Flo Health

Natural Cycles

Ovia Health

Glow

Peppy Health

Chorus Health

Aura Fertilit

Axena Health

viO HealthTech

HelloBetter

Curio

Sword Health

Vira Health

BehaVR

Ava Science

Oura Health

Bellabeat

Bloomlife

Movano Health

Nurkor

Maven Clinic

Nurx

Allara Health

Tia

Elektra Health

Syrona Health

Ease Healthcare

