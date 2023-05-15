$145+ Billion Intralogistics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2023-2030: Introduction of Drones in Intralogistics Bodes Well for the Sector

Dublin, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intralogistics Market by Component, and by End User Industry - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Intralogistics Market size was valued at USD 47.08 billion in 2022, and is predicted to reach USD 145.49 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period, 2023 to 2030.



The demand for intralogistics solutions has increased across the globe, owing to the increasing adoption of Industry 4.0, which has significantly impacted the intralogistics industry by enhancing the overall efficiency and productivity of the supply chain.

Moreover, the demand for intralogistics has increased along with the rising adoption of ASRS systems including Vertical Lift Modules (VLMs), Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs), and shuttle systems among others in manufacturing,

For instance, in January 2023, Exotec, a global warehouse robotics provider announced the expansion of its product portfolio with three innovative solutions: a new conveyor system, an improved picking solution, and new proprietary warehouse software. This enables the customers to run efficient, scalable, and modular warehouses that flex to fit their needs.



However, high installation costs of intralogistics solutions hamper the market growth. On the contrary, introduction of drones in intralogistics to automate a wide variety of tasks, including inventory management, order picking, and delivery.

Drones can also increase the flexibility and scalability of intralogistics, allowing companies to swiftly adapt to demand shifts. These factors are expected to create ample opportunities for key players operating in the intralogistics market during the coming decade.

Regional Analysis

North America is dominating the major market share in Intralogistics industry



The intralogistics market in North America is driven by growth of e-commerce, early adoption of technology, along with digitalization of the supply chain and mobilization of high technologies such as intralogistics solutions and 5G.

Also, several initiatives taken by the governments in North America, further increases the adoption of robotics in the industries for applications such as product handling or sorting, which in turn driving the growth of the market.

For instance, in April 2022, the Canadian Government announced an investment of USD 780 million over the next five years to create a funding agency focused on innovation in science and technology, to offer strong programs in robotics and related field.



Moreover, the United States is a major producer of intralogistics solutions, with many domestic manufacturers producing a range of equipment and software solutions. The key players in this region include Honeywell international Inc, MHS global, among others.

For instance, in March 2022, Material Handling System Global (MHS global) collaborated with Hai Robotics and Mujin to launch fully automated order fulfilment solution. The collaboration was aimed at developing warehouse execution system (WES) that integrates the various automated components and robotics technology together to work as a smart, efficient system.

Recent Developments

February 2023



SSI Schaefer Group signed an agreement, under which the company will acquire the remaining shares of DS Automation, a provider of AGVs and AMRs. The acquisition of the remaining shares will take effect on March 2023. This development represents an important milestone in strengthening the company's competitiveness and innovation power in robotics and automation, that are pioneering for intralogistics.



December 2022



OMRON announced opening of 1st Automation Center exclusively catering the Logistics Industry in Singapore, South-East Asia and Oceania. It is one of the first solution development centers to support the adoption of Robotics Middleware Framework (RMF) in the logistics sector.



November 2022



Rockwell Automation partnered with Comau to showcase robot control solutions and its benefits of the full integration of Comau's articulated robots with the unified robot control platform by Rockwell Automation.



June 2022



Daifuku Co., Ltd. announced the reopening of Hini Arata Kan, one of the world's largest full-scale material handling and logistics demo centers, located within Daifuku's manufacturing plant Shiga Works, Japan. The renewal has added 54 of Daifuku's latest material handling systems and equipment to the center, as well as adding large displays for visitors to watch case studies and other videos of the systems in action on-site.



March 2022



Muratec and Cimcorp, both part of the Murata Machinery showcased their range of automation technologies at the MODEX 2022 supply chain trade show. the featured technologies include robotic order-picking systems, as well as automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS). The companies showcased end-to-end automation solutions that solve top warehousing and distribution challenges.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Adoption of Industry 4.0 Boosts the Growth of the Intralogistics Industry

Growing Adoption in the E-Commerce Industry Fuels the Demand for Intralogistics

Rising Usage of Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems in Manufacturing

Restraints

High Installation Cost of Intralogistics Systems Can Gloom the Market Prospects

Opportunity

Introduction of Drones in Intralogistics Industry to Create Future Market Prospects

Key Market Players

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Jungheinrich AG

Kion Group Ag

Honeywell International Inc.

Midea Group

Vanderlande

SSI Schaefer Ag

MHS Global

KNAPP Group

Beumer Group Gmbh & Co. Kg

Kardex Group

Muratec Murata Machinery Ltd.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Omron Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/blrts6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.