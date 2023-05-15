Cartilage Repair/Cartilage Regeneration Global Market to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2030: Increasing Incidences of Sports-related Injuries Drives Demand

Dublin, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cartilage Repair / Cartilage Regeneration - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Cartilage Repair / Cartilage Regeneration estimated at US$880.3 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Cell-Based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16.1% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Non-Cell Based segment is readjusted to a revised 12.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $257.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14% CAGR



The Cartilage Repair / Cartilage Regeneration market in the U.S. is estimated at US$257.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$454.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14% and 12.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.7% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured) -

Anika Therapeutics SRL

Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

Arthrex, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Collagen Solutions PLC

ConMed Corporation

DePuy Synthes

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

RTI Surgical, Inc.

Smith & Nephew PLC

Stryker Corporation

Vericel Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $880.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2700 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration Market: Prelude

Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

A Review of Treatments for Cartilage Damage

Increasing Incidences of Sports-related Injuries Drives Demand for Cartilage Regeneration/Repair Procedures

Number of Sports Injuries in the US: Breakdown by Type of Sport/Activity and Age Group for 2017

Growing Obese Population and Subsequent Increase in Cases of Cartilage Damage Fuels Demand for Cartilage Repair and Regeneration

Top 20 Countries Ranked by Obesity Rate (%) for 2019

Knee Cartilage Repair Market: An Overview

Cartilage Repair and Regeneration for Injured Knees

Cell-based, Gene-based Therapies to Gain Prominence for Cartilage Repair

Stem Cell Cartilage Regeneration Market Poised for Strong Growth

Cartilage Regeneration Using Tissue Engineering Approaches: A Review

An Insight into Clinical Trials for Cell Therapy-based Articular Cartilage Repair

Clinical Trials for Cell Therapy-based Articular Cartilage Repair: Percentage Breakdown of Number of Clinical Trial Studies by Cell Source

Number of Clinical Trial Studies for Cell Therapy-based Articular Cartilage Repair by Country

A Glance at Globally Available Cell Therapy Products for Cartilage Repair Treatment

Overview of Select Clinical Trials for Cartilage Repair Treatment

Innovations & Research Studies

Scientists Engineer 3D-printed Artificial Tissues for Helping Heal Bone and Cartilage Damage Attributed to Sports Injuries

Researchers Develop Aggrecan-coated 3D-Printed Scaffold for Regenerating Cartilage Tissue in Joints

Researchers Develop New Method to Deliver Treatment for Cartilage Regeneration

Researchers Commence Phase III Clinical Trials for Stem Cell-based Cartilage Regeneration Therapy

3-D bioPen Hydrogel Injection Helps in Cartilage Regeneration

New Treatment Technique Promises to Significantly Enhance Effectiveness of Therapy

MACI: A New Technique for Repair of Isolated Cartilage Damage in Knee

Researchers Track Effects of Stem Cell Therapy for Cartilage Repair

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Cartilage Repair

Procedures for Treatment of Cartilage Repair

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



