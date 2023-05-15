Cartilage Repair/Cartilage Regeneration Global Market to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2030: Increasing Incidences of Sports-related Injuries Drives Demand

Dublin, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cartilage Repair / Cartilage Regeneration - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Cartilage Repair / Cartilage Regeneration estimated at US$880.3 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Cell-Based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16.1% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Non-Cell Based segment is readjusted to a revised 12.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $257.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14% CAGR
The Cartilage Repair / Cartilage Regeneration market in the U.S. is estimated at US$257.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$454.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14% and 12.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured) -
- Anika Therapeutics SRL
- Anika Therapeutics, Inc.
- Arthrex, Inc.
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Collagen Solutions PLC
- ConMed Corporation
- DePuy Synthes
- Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.
- RTI Surgical, Inc.
- Smith & Nephew PLC
- Stryker Corporation
- Vericel Corporation
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|194
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$880.3 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2700 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|15.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration Market: Prelude
- Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- A Review of Treatments for Cartilage Damage
- Increasing Incidences of Sports-related Injuries Drives Demand for Cartilage Regeneration/Repair Procedures
- Number of Sports Injuries in the US: Breakdown by Type of Sport/Activity and Age Group for 2017
- Growing Obese Population and Subsequent Increase in Cases of Cartilage Damage Fuels Demand for Cartilage Repair and Regeneration
- Top 20 Countries Ranked by Obesity Rate (%) for 2019
- Knee Cartilage Repair Market: An Overview
- Cartilage Repair and Regeneration for Injured Knees
- Cell-based, Gene-based Therapies to Gain Prominence for Cartilage Repair
- Stem Cell Cartilage Regeneration Market Poised for Strong Growth
- Cartilage Regeneration Using Tissue Engineering Approaches: A Review
- An Insight into Clinical Trials for Cell Therapy-based Articular Cartilage Repair
- Clinical Trials for Cell Therapy-based Articular Cartilage Repair: Percentage Breakdown of Number of Clinical Trial Studies by Cell Source
- Number of Clinical Trial Studies for Cell Therapy-based Articular Cartilage Repair by Country
- A Glance at Globally Available Cell Therapy Products for Cartilage Repair Treatment
- Overview of Select Clinical Trials for Cartilage Repair Treatment
- Innovations & Research Studies
- Scientists Engineer 3D-printed Artificial Tissues for Helping Heal Bone and Cartilage Damage Attributed to Sports Injuries
- Researchers Develop Aggrecan-coated 3D-Printed Scaffold for Regenerating Cartilage Tissue in Joints
- Researchers Develop New Method to Deliver Treatment for Cartilage Regeneration
- Researchers Commence Phase III Clinical Trials for Stem Cell-based Cartilage Regeneration Therapy
- 3-D bioPen Hydrogel Injection Helps in Cartilage Regeneration
- New Treatment Technique Promises to Significantly Enhance Effectiveness of Therapy
- MACI: A New Technique for Repair of Isolated Cartilage Damage in Knee
- Researchers Track Effects of Stem Cell Therapy for Cartilage Repair
- PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Cartilage Repair
- Procedures for Treatment of Cartilage Repair
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/skdnbu
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment