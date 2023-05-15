Metaverse in Healthcare Market Intelligence Report 2023: Value Chain, Healthcare Challenges, Case Studies, Data Analysis, Competitive Landscape

Dublin, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metaverse in Healthcare - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Metaverse market will be worth $627 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34% between 2023 and 2030.

The metaverse is a virtual world where users share experiences and interact in real-time within simulated scenarios.

The metaverse brings together a range of technologies, from cloud computing to virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), digital twins, artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, cryptocurrencies, cybersecurity, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advertising technology or adtech.



