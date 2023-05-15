Danish English

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday May 8, 2023 to Friday May 12, 2023

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 0 0 8 May 2023 424 11,906.7217 5,048,450 9 May 2023 976 11,738.9652 11,457,230 10 May 2023 700 11,686.2714 8,180,390 11 May 2023 700 11,736.5857 8,215,610 12 May 2023 700 11,877.4714 8,314,230 Total 8-12 May 2023 3,500 41,215,910 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 3,711 11,775.9896 43,700,697 Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 7,211 84,916,608 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 7,211 84,916,608 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 0 0 8 May 2023 2,296 12,095.4791 27,771,220 9 May 2023 3,290 11,916.1778 39,204,225 10 May 2023 2,793 11,870.9398 33,155,535 11 May 2023 2,800 11,910.9214 33,350,580 12 May 2023 2,786 12,054.9569 33,585,110 Total 8-12 May 2023 13,965 167,066,670 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 11,194 11,963.2481 133,916,599 Bought from the Foundation* 3,527 11,963.2678 42,194,446 Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 28,686 343,177,714 Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 28,686 343,177,714

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 314,997, A shares and 1,319,305, B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 8.74% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 15 May 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

