A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).
As announced on 4 May 2023, during the fourth phase of the program running from 8 May 2023 up to 2 November 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fourth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday May 8, 2023 to Friday May 12, 2023
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|0
|0
|8 May 2023
|424
|11,906.7217
|5,048,450
|9 May 2023
|976
|11,738.9652
|11,457,230
|10 May 2023
|700
|11,686.2714
|8,180,390
|11 May 2023
|700
|11,736.5857
|8,215,610
|12 May 2023
|700
|11,877.4714
|8,314,230
|Total 8-12 May 2023
|3,500
|41,215,910
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|3,711
|11,775.9896
|43,700,697
|Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|7,211
|84,916,608
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|7,211
|84,916,608
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|0
|0
|8 May 2023
|2,296
|12,095.4791
|27,771,220
|9 May 2023
|3,290
|11,916.1778
|39,204,225
|10 May 2023
|2,793
|11,870.9398
|33,155,535
|11 May 2023
|2,800
|11,910.9214
|33,350,580
|12 May 2023
|2,786
|12,054.9569
|33,585,110
|Total 8-12 May 2023
|13,965
|167,066,670
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|11,194
|11,963.2481
|133,916,599
|Bought from the Foundation*
|3,527
|11,963.2678
|42,194,446
|Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|28,686
|343,177,714
|Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|28,686
|343,177,714
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 314,997, A shares and 1,319,305, B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 8.74% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 15 May 2023
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
