Cosmetic Packaging Market to Capture a CAGR of 4.69% Between 2023 and 2030 While Touching Approximately USD 53.38 Billion by 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York (US), May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosmetic Packaging Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Cosmetic Packaging Market Information by Type, Material, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2030 Cosmetic packaging market size was valued at USD 35.50 billion in 2021. The cosmetic packaging market industry is projected to grow from USD 37.00 billion in 2022 to USD 53.38 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.69% during the forecast period (2022 - 2030).

Market Synopsis

Cosmetic Packaging refers to the materials and containers used to package and store cosmetic products, including creams, lotions, perfumes, and makeup. Cosmetic Packaging plays a crucial role in protecting the products from external factors such as air, light, and moisture, as well as providing an appealing and attractive presentation to consumers.

The uses and applications of Cosmetic Packaging are extensive, ranging from basic product protection to branding and marketing. The primary function of packaging is to protect the product from damage and contamination. Packaging also serves as a means of identification and differentiation, helping consumers to recognize and choose products. Additionally, packaging plays a significant role in branding and marketing, with unique and attractive packaging designs often used to entice consumers and increase product sales.



Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Cosmetic Packaging industry include

Amcor PLC

Berry Inc

Albea SAHCP Packaging

TriMas Corporation

AptarGroup

Gerresheimer AGDS Smith PLC

Worldwide Packaging LLC

Graham Packaging International

Libo Cosmetics Ltd.

Among others.





Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2030 USD 53.38 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 4.69% (2022-2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2019 & 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Dynamics Rapid expansion of the cosmetics industry is being supported by rising consumer demand. Innovations in cosmetic packaging are fueled by the need to extend the shelf life of cosmetics.





April 2021

The EcoDesign concept focuses on reducing the environmental impact of packaging by using sustainable materials and reducing waste. This initiative demonstrates the growing trend toward sustainability in the Cosmetic Packaging industry.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The market-driving factors for Cosmetic Packaging include the increasing demand for cosmetic products globally, the growing trend toward sustainable and eco-friendly packaging materials, and the rising importance of branding and marketing in the cosmetic industry. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the Cosmetic Packaging market in the coming years.

Market Restraints:

The high cost of sustainable packaging materials is one of the key market restraints for Cosmetic Packaging. The demand for sustainable packaging materials has been on the rise due to increasing environmental awareness among consumers and regulatory pressure to reduce the use of plastic packaging. However, sustainable packaging materials, such as biodegradable plastics, are often more expensive than traditional packaging materials. This makes it difficult for cosmetic companies to switch to sustainable packaging options without incurring significant costs, which can impact the overall profitability of the business.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the Cosmetic Packaging industry, with disruptions to supply chains and manufacturing processes. The lockdowns and restrictions implemented in many countries resulted in a decline in demand for cosmetic products, as consumers prioritized essential goods and limited their visits to physical stores. Additionally, the closures of manufacturing facilities and disruptions to global supply chains resulted in production delays and supply shortages for cosmetic packaging materials.

However, as the world recovers from the pandemic and restrictions are lifted, the post-COVID scenario is expected to see a resurgence in the demand for cosmetic products and packaging. With the reopening of physical stores and the increasing availability of vaccines, consumers are expected to return to their normal shopping habits and resume their pre-pandemic consumption of cosmetic products. Additionally, the growth of the e-commerce industry is expected to continue, with consumers preferring to shop online and have their products delivered to their doorstep, increasing the demand for convenient and easy-to-use packaging options.



Market Segmentation



By Type

The Type in the market include Bottles, Tubes, Jars & Containers, Blister & Strip Packs, Tins & Cans, Others

By Material

The Material in the market includes Glass, Metal, Rigid Plastic, Paper-Based, and Flexible Packaging.

By Application

The Material in the market includes Skin Care, Hair Care, Makeup & Nailcare, Perfume & fragrance, Headliners, Seats, Door Trims, Consoles, and Others

Regional Insights

North America is expected to remain the dominant region in the Cosmetic Packaging market due to the high demand for cosmetic products. The US, in particular, is a major market for Cosmetic Packaging, driven by the presence of prominent cosmetic brands, such as Estée Lauder, L’Oréal, and Procter & Gamble. These companies are continuously investing in innovative packaging designs to meet the growing consumer demand for unique and attractive packaging. Additionally, the growing trend towards e-commerce and online shopping in the region is expected to boost the demand for convenient and easy-to-use packaging options.



Europe is expected to experience significant growth in the Cosmetic Packaging market due to the increasing trend toward sustainable packaging materials. The European Union has implemented strict regulations on the use of packaging materials, with a focus on reducing plastic waste and promoting sustainable packaging options. This has resulted in a growing demand for sustainable packaging materials, such as biodegradable and compostable plastics, paper-based packaging, and glass. The increasing focus on environmental sustainability is expected to continue to drive the growth of the Cosmetic Packaging market in Europe.

The Asia-Pacific region is also expected to witness growth in the Cosmetic Packaging market, driven by the increasing disposable income and changing lifestyles of consumers in the region. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are significant markets for cosmetic products, with a growing demand for high-quality and innovative packaging options. Additionally, the increasing popularity of online shopping and social media platforms in the region is expected to boost the demand for visually appealing and eye-catching packaging designs.

