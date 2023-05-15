Nurse Call Systems Market to Exhibit Robust 9.8% CAGR during 2022-2031 to Reach US$ 4.2 Bn | Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global nurse call systems market stood at US$ 1.6 Bn in 2021 and is projected to surpass US$ 4.2 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 9.8% between 2022 and 2031.



The nurse calling system is an innovative, modern, and useful device in providing patients with reliable services. It is simpler to deliver prompt, efficient care in hospitals using both wireless and wired nurse call systems. This is anticipated to increase market share globally.

Rise in real-time location system usage, which is incorporated into wireless technologies at numerous healthcare institutions, is projected to drive business growth. Additionally, increase in need for integrated & diversified platforms and rise in interest toward mobility equipment & mobile nurse call systems are projected to propel market demand in the near future. Majority of the players are focusing on introduction of novel systems that reduce nurse fatigue and speed up patient response times simultaneously.

Nurse call systems constitute one of the crucial elements of effective communication in healthcare settings. By enabling coordinated, individualized communication between qualified individuals, patients, and caregivers, these systems improve the patient experience and raise the bar for healthcare services. These advantages have enabled nurse call systems to be considered an important attribute of a hospital's communication infrastructure. Increase in usage of healthcare IT solutions is projected to bolster market development in the near future.

Key Findings of Market Report

In terms of type of equipment, the IP-based nurse call systems segment held the largest market share in 2021. Routine patient checkups are no longer necessary with the availability of IP-based nurse call systems. Additionally, the maintenance cost of IP-based nurse call systems is low, and these can be installed incrementally.



Based on end-user, the hospitals segment dominated the global market in 2021. This is ascribed to rise in need for quick and effective healthcare communication technologies and increasing institutional use of healthcare IT.



Global Nurse Call Systems Market: Growth Drivers

Nurse call systems are crucial for helping nursing staff in assisted living homes and skilled nursing institutions to carry out their tasks effectively. These solutions offer increased productivity and high-quality nursing services in settings with somewhat fresh and inexperienced nurses. Rise in market demand for effective and rapid healthcare communication is propelling the global market for nurse call systems.



Several countries are concentrating on enhancing healthcare infrastructure and services as a result of rising median age of the population. Development of new technologies has produced more impressive and user-friendly nurse call systems. When a patient needs help, sensors and wearables can alert nurses immediately, while mobile devices and digital displays can monitor facility performance. Baby boomer retirement and increase in the dependency ratio are driving demand for professional nursing care services, which is expected to drive market development.



Global Nurse Call Systems Market: Regional Landscape

North America is anticipated to account for significant share of the global market during the forecast period. This is ascribed to rise in demand for technologically sophisticated systems and need for improved efficiency as well as patient safety systems in healthcare institutions, particularly among the elderly population.



Global Nurse Call Systems Market: Key Players

Jeron Electronic Systems Inc.

TekTone Sound & Signal Mfg., Inc.

Austco Healthcare Limited

Vigil Health Solutions, Inc.

Hill-Rom Services, Inc.

Ascom Holding AG

Global Nurse Call Systems Market: Segmentation

Type of Equipment

Nurse Call Intercoms

Basic Audio/Visual Nurse Call Systems

Digital Nurse Call Systems

IP-based Nurse Call Systems

Nurse Call Mobile Systems



Communication Technology

Wireless Communication

Wired Communication

End-user

Hospitals

Assisted Living Centers

Nursing Homes

Clinics

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



