Global Secure Digital Card Market Report 2023: Increasing use of Portable Devices Such as Mobile Phones Drives Growth

The global secure digital card market was valued at $8,766.0 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $12,994.7 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.29% from 2022 to 2031.

Key Market Players

SanDisk Corporation

Transcend Information

ADATA Technology Co., Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

Sony Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Micron Technology Inc.

Kingston Technology

PNY Technologies Inc.

The SD (Secure Digital) Memory Card is a kind of minor non-volatile (Flash) memory that was made to have a high memory density in a small space. The file system, which determines the storage capacity of the device, is the primary distinction between the standard memory card and the SD card.

The ability to store and transfer data is the primary feature of digital devices, and the speed of SD cards is measured by their computing write or read speeds. SD cards are waterproof, so they can withstand extreme weather conditions. SD Memory Cards are used in a wide range of devices, including digital cameras, audio players, and mobile phones.



The SD card market is currently dominated by mobile phones, and this dominance will continue until the end of the forecast period. Since almost everything is done on smartphones, these devices need more storage space. Social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram require large amounts of storage space to store data and photos.

Mobile phone companies are introducing new SD memory cards that work for specific devices such as Android-based devices and iOS-based devices with unique features. smartphone makers have recently launched new models with improved storage capacity, which could impact the growth of this market.



Digital cameras are now widely integrated into mobile devices like smartphones with the same or greater capabilities and features. Many digital cameras can also capture sound-enabled moving videos. Some digital cameras have basic image editing features including cropping and stitching.

Samsung Electronics on 5 May 2022 unveiled its new microSD card, PRO Endurance, which is designed to meet the demands of surveillance cameras, dashboard cameras, doorbell cameras, body cameras, and more. The microSD card is available in four different storage capacities of 32GB, 64GB, 128GB and 256GB with the manufacturer's suggested retail prices (MSRP) ranging $10.99 for the 32GB to $54.99 for the 256GB.



Key factors propelling the growth of the secure digital card market include the increasing use of portable devices such as mobile phones have led to the growth of the SD memory card market, and the growing demand for connected devices that require more storage space is driving the growth of the market.

The development of technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) is also an important driver for the growth of this market. The growing trend of games and various applications will positively affect the growth of this market. However, it is fragile and easily broken and has a limited lifespan due to a limited number of read and write cycles, which limits market growth.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the secure digital card market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing secure digital card market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the secure digital card market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global secure digital card market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth Strategies.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 193 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $8766 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $12994.7 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Market Segments

By Size

Micro SD Card

SD Card

Mini SD Card

By Application

Digital Cameras

Tablets

Mobile Phones

