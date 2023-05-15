U.S. Short-term Care Insurance Market is estimated to surge ahead at a CAGR of 9.6% to reach US$ 110.1 billion by the end of 2033: Persistence Market Research Report

New York, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Persistence Market Research, demand for short-term care insurance in the United States is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2023 to 2033. The report forecasts that the U.S. Short-term Care Insurance Market valuation will reach US$ 110.1 billion by the end of 2033.



Short-term insurance policies give coverage for a set length of time, often ranging from a few days to a few months. This form of insurance is commonly utilized to fill the void between long-term insurance plans or to provide coverage for a specific occurrence or ailment. Adoption of short-term care insurance through PPOs can provide plan members with additional options for healthcare coverage. Short-term care insurance can be a useful option for those who may not need long-term care insurance but still want to protect themselves against the potentially high costs of unexpected medical events or short-term care needs.

Offering short-term care insurance through PPOs may be a way for insurers to diversify their product offerings and appeal to a wider range of customers. By providing more flexible insurance options, insurers may be able to attract customers who are looking for affordable and customizable coverage.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The U.S. short-term care insurance market stands at US$ 43.9 billion in 2023.

By distribution channel, the brokers/agents segment is expected to dominate the market with 39.1% share in terms of revenue in 2023.

By type of plan, the preferred provider organizations (PPOS) segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period.

By age group, senior citizens held a leading market share of 25.4% in 2022.

By end user type, individuals accounted for 71.1% share of the U.S. market in 2022.

“The U.S. short-term care insurance market is expected to exhibit significant growth due to increasing popularity of preferred provider organizations (PPOs). Market expansion is being driven by widespread use of insurance technologies and other variables,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

High Cost of Long-term Care Insurance Driving Up Demand for Short-term Insurance Policies

The U.S. short-term care insurance market is being primarily driven by the rising cost of long-term care insurance, which has made short-term care insurance an attractive option for those who want to protect themselves from unexpected healthcare costs without committing to a long-term insurance policy.

Increasing popularity of short-term care insurance can also be attributed to the changing dynamics of the workforce. Many people in the U.S. are now self-employed or working in jobs that do not offer long-term insurance benefits. Short-term care insurance provides an affordable alternative for individuals who need healthcare coverage but do not have access to traditional insurance plans.

Advancements in medical technology and healthcare practices have made short-term care services more accessible and effective. This has increased the demand for short-term care insurance as more people seek these services to aid their recovery and rehabilitation.

Key Companies

Important key Players for U.S. Short-term Care Insurance Market are EHealth Insurance Services Inc., VitalOne Health, Cox HealthPlans LLC,, Wisconsin Physicians Service, Guarantee Trust Life Insurance Company, Cigna., Illinois Health Agents, Inc., Bankers Fidelity Life Insurance Company, United HealthCare Services, Inc., Everest Re Group, Ltd. And more

Recent News

AIG and Medalogix, a provider of healthcare technology, joined up in July 2021 to offer STCI policyholders care management services and solutions that will enhance health outcomes and lower costs. A new short-

term care insurance policy called Essential LTC was introduced by National Guardian Life Insurance Company (NGL) in 2020. It offers a variety of benefit options and riders for personalised coverage.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Persistence Market Research’s report on the U.S. short-term care insurance industry is segmented into four sections: distribution channel (direct sales, brokers/agents, banks, others), age group (senior citizens, adults, minors), type of plan (preferred provider organizations [PPOs], point of service [POS], health maintenance organizations [HMOs], exclusive provider organizations [EPOs]), and end user type (groups, individuals).

For additional information on how the U.S. short-term care insurance market will shape up in the near future, write to the team of expert research analysts at media@persistencemarketresearch.com

Other Trending Reports:

