Global Water Pump Market Report 2023: Rising Demand from the Mining Industry Drives Growth

The global water pump market was valued at $56,108.8 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $86,304.4 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022.

A water pump is a machine that is used in moving water through pipelines. These pumps are operated by various energy sources such as electricity, fuel engines, or wind power.

The main purpose of a water pump system is to move water from one area to another. It is widely used as a form of water extraction on construction sites to aid in water extraction during drilling, sewage treatment plants, flooded areas, or when dealing with water and oil wells.



Rise in adoption of water pumps in oil & gas, chemicals, water/wastewater industry fuels the growth of the water pumps market. In addition, the oil & gas industry is the largest consumer of water pumps globally, and includes the use of industrial valves in downstream, midstream, and upstream process applications.

Rise in demand for water pumps in North America boosts the need for importing water pumps from other countries, thereby driving the water pumps market growth. Moreover, the food & beverages processing industry is largely saturated in the developed countries, including the European Union countries, the U.S., and China.



However, the saturation in industrial growth in major developed countries, such as Germany, the U.S., the UK, and others, is expected to affect the growing trend for water pumps significantly. The demand for water pumps is extremely slow paced in the previously mentioned countries mainly due to the developed industrial infrastructure.

This is predicted to restrain the growth of the water pumps market. In addition, fluctuation in raw material price is anticipated to restrain the growth of the water pumps market. On the contrary, technological advancements in water pumps, such as the implementation of automation and control technologies, are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the water pump market.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rapid industrialization and urbanization in emerging economies

Rise in construction activities

Rise in demand from the mining industry

Restraints

Fluctuating cost of raw materials

Opportunities

Surge in demand for wastewater management

Key Market Segments

By Type

Centrifugal Pumps

Positive Displacement Pumps

By Driving Force

Electric Driven

Engine Driven

By Application

Oil and Gas

Chemicals

Power Generation

Water/wastewater

