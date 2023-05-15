Newsweek Welcomes 25-Year News Veteran Josh Awtry to Lead Audience Development As Part of Editorial Mission to Find Common Ground

NEW YORK, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek , the modern global digital news organization, announced today its appointment of Josh Awtry to Senior Vice President of Audience Development. Awtry will chart an ambitious path for growth by engaging Americans with unique content that spans the cultural and political spectrum to further Newsweek’s mission of welcoming diverse views and voices that advance the search for common ground.



“Josh’s arrival at Newsweek signals our ambition to expand our audience and transform our relationship with it,” said Dayan Candappa, Chief Strategy Officer at Newsweek. “At a time when Americans are tiring of divisive media, we know our centrist mission of finding common ground has the potential for both broad appeal and deep engagement. Josh will work across our newsroom and our platforms in pursuit of both those goals.”

Awtry brings 25 years of editorial leadership to Newsweek, leading newsrooms and guiding media strategy for local and nationwide teams. Awtry has spent his career helping media outlets grow their audience in innovative ways, expanding reach while improving quality and journalistic relevance.

“I’ve had the honor of leading news teams, serving communities and listening to a broad spectrum of readers across the nation,” Awtry said. “Newsweek’s mission to bring people together strikes a chord with me. It has never been more needed and I can’t wait to join Newsweek’s team to help this iconic organization further its mission to earn the trust of a new generation of readers, while deepening relationships with the existing reader base.”

Awtry joins Newsweek after leading audience development at The Hill, a nonpartisan news outlet focused on politics and policy. In the past year, his focus on quality helped The Hill reach 2-year traffic highs and set all-time records in the amount of time readers spend with the site. Before that, he led content strategy for the USA Today Network, a nationwide news operation spanning thousands of journalists.

Newsweek has set strong goals for its next period of growth through a strategy inclusive of content hubs, brand partnerships and subscription products. Today, Newsweek reaches 100 million unique users each month.

“We are thrilled that Josh is joining Newsweek as we continue our progress of digital audience, revenue and brand growth,” said Kevin Gentzel, Global Chief Commercial and Growth Officer. “Our centrist mission of seeking Common Ground has never been more relevant nor more necessary. Josh will be able to develop users across the cultural and political spectrum as we invite their attention, their voice and their opinion on the Newsweek platform.”

