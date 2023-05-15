Rackspace Technology CEO Amar Maletira to Speak at 20th Annual MIT Sloan CIO Symposium

SAN ANTONIO, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT)— a leading end-to end, multicloud technology solutions company, today announced that Rackspace Technology Chief Executive Officer Amar Maletira will be a featured participant on the "Digital Enterprise: Version 2030" which is part of the 20th annual MIT Sloan CIO Symposium , a world class conference which will be held May 15 - 16, 2023. To register for the Symposium please click here .

This year’s Symposium will bring together hundreds of CIOs, senior IT executives, technology innovators and MIT academic thought leaders from around the globe. The event will consist of panel discussions and opportunities for networking and collaboration around the theme of Driving Digital Resilience in a Turbulent World. Topics include reshaping the future of business, leadership collaboration, cybersecurity, innovation, digital enterprise, AI and more. Attendees will learn how to leverage these technologies and topics to shape the future of business, while facing an uncertain future.

“I am honored to be a part of the MIT Sloan Symposium to help celebrate the 20th anniversary of bringing CIOs across the globe together with MIT faculty for thought-provoking discussions,” said Maletira. “The Digital Enterprise: Version 2030 panel will be a thought-provoking discussion on the technologies that will accelerate digital transformations through the 2020s. I look forward to sharing insights on innovations with my peers.”

By purchasing a ticket to the 2023 Symposium you will gain access to the 2023 Symposium program within the MIT Sloan CIO Community - accessible via the web or mobile app. Members of this community will be able to connect with other technology executives in various industries as well as MIT academia, participate in discussions, access recordings, and attend panel discussions from anywhere in the world. The community is dedicated to helping people build relationships with other technology executives year-round.

“We are pleased to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium in 2023,” said Allan R. Tate, Executive Chair, MIT Sloan CIO Symposium. “After several years of global disruptions, bringing together thought leaders from around the world to discuss digital resiliency is very timely. Being able to do so at our in-person event again is an excellent opportunity to share insights about topics including AI, cybersecurity, digital dexterity and building systemic resilience into organizations.”

The Symposium will feature interactive panel discussions with top leaders in their fields of expertise. The full agenda is available here.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

About the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium

The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is the premier global conference for CIOs and digital business executives to become more effective leaders. CIOs and senior IT executives explore enterprise technology innovations, business practices and receive actionable information that enables them to meet the challenges of today and the future. The Symposium offers a unique learning environment by bringing together the academic thought leadership of MIT with the in-the-trenches experience of leading global CIOs and industry experts. The MIT Sloan CIO Symposium is organized and developed by the MIT Sloan Boston Alumni Association. For more information and to register for this year’s Symposium, visit www.mitcio.com.

