Global Bioactive Ingredients Market Report 2023: Surging Applicability of Bioactive Ingredients in the Cosmetic & Personal Care Products Industry Drives Growth

The global bioactive ingredients market size is expected to reach USD 317.90 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period.

The growth is majorly driven by the increasing demand for functional food and beverages owing to increasing awareness among people regarding healthy living.

Furthermore, the increasing use of beauty care products owing to rising disposable income and improving the standard of living is fueling the product demand. Bioactive ingredients are a set of essential substances produced by natural sources, such as plants and animals, as they are not synthesized by the human body. There are two types of ingredients, namely, essential and non-essential.



The unconsumed parts of fruits and vegetables contain essential nutrients, which are extracted and further used by food and pharmaceutical manufacturers for the production of functional foods and medicines. The industry offers growth opportunities to manufacturers owing to increasing product usage in dietary supplements.

Moreover, the product is extensively used in the development of personal care products, such as shampoos, soaps, and moisturizers. Bioactive ingredients, such as carotenoids, flavonoids, and polyphenols, protect the skin from negative environmental effects, such as pollution. These ingredients also act as antiaging, anti-wrinkling, and whitening agents, as well as offer UV protection.



Asia Pacific is expected to drive the product demand in food products owing to the rising consumer disposable income, rapid globalization, and changing lifestyle in the region. Moreover, growing awareness among consumers in countries, such as China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Japan, about the product benefits will spur its demand in the food & beverages sector.

During the pandemic, functional food & beverage manufacturers reported colossal demand for food products that contain natural content. Consumers adopted healthy foods that provide extra nutritional benefits to strengthen immunity due to the rising COVID-19 cases. Thus, F&B manufacturers shifted their focus to the production of functional foods & beverages. This, In turn, augmented the product demand.



Bioactive Ingredients Market Report Highlights

The omega 3 PUFA segment is estimated to have the fastest CAGR from 2023 to 2030 owing to their high vitamin, protein, and mineral content and application in the treatment of diseases, such as cancer, asthma, and depression

The omega-3 fatty acids help lower the risk of abnormal heartbeats or arrhythmias. Furthermore, it helps lower triglyceride levels & blood pressure and slow atherosclerotic plaque growth

The dietary supplements application segment will witness the highest growth rate from 2023 to 2030 due to the increasing awareness regarding the benefits of dietary supplements

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the growing aging population and high demand for functional foods & drinks and dietary supplements

The market is highly competitive due to the presence of a large number of manufacturing companies

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 115 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $186.58 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $317.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Global

Chapter 1 Methodology And Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Bioactive Ingredients Market: Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.2 Penetration And Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Raw Material Trends

3.3.2 Manufacturing & Technology Trends

3.3.2.1 Thin-Layer Chromatography (TLC) And Bio-Autographic Methods

3.3.2.2 High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC)

3.3.3 Sales Channel Analysis

3.4 Price Trend Analysis

3.4.1 Factors Influencing Prices

3.5 Regulatory Framework

3.6 Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic

3.7 Impact Of European Geopolitical Conflict

3.8 Market Dynamics

3.8.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.8.1.1 Increasing Global Demand For Functional Food Products And Beverages

3.8.1.2 Surging Applicability Of Bioactive Ingredients In Cosmetic & Personal Care Products Industry

3.8.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.8.2.1 Contamination Of Bioactive Ingredients With Its End-Products

3.8.3 Market Challenges Analysis

3.8.4 Market Opportunity Analysis

3.9 Business Environment Analysis: Bioactive Ingredients Market

3.9.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.9.2 Macro Economic Analysis



Chapter 4 Bioactive Ingredients Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Bioactive Ingredients Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

4.2 Bioactive Ingredients Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis By Product, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.2.1 Fiber

4.2.2 Vitamins

4.2.3 Omega 3 PUFA

4.2.4 Plant Extracts

4.2.5 Minerals

4.2.6 Carotenoids & Antioxidants

4.2.7 Probiotics

4.2.8 Other Ingredients



Chapter 5 Bioactive Ingredients Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Bioactive Ingredients Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.2 Bioactive Ingredients Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis By Application, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.2.1 Functional Food & Beverages

5.2.2 Dietary Supplements

5.2.3 Clinical Nutrition

5.2.4 Personal Care

5.2.5 Other Applications



Chapter 6 Bioactive Ingredients Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Vendor Landscape

7.1.1 List of key Manufacturers

7.1.2 List of key End Users

7.2 Company Market Positioning

7.3 Strategic Framework



Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Sabinsa

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

BASF SE

Cargill

Ingredion

Ajinomoto Co, Inc.

Owen Biosciences, Inc.

Mazza Innovation Ltd.

Nuritas

DuPont

