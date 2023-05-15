Global Hermetic Packaging Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand from Aeronautics & Space Applications Drives Growth

Dublin, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hermetic Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Ceramic To Metal Sealing, Glass To Metal Sealing, Transponder Glass), By Application, By Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hermetic packaging market size is expected to reach USD 5.90 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2030.

Companies Mentioned

NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd.

Schott AG

AMETEK, Inc.

Amkor Technology

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Teledyne Microelectronic Technology

Kyocera Corporation

Materion Corporation

Egide SA

Micross Components, Inc.

Increasing demand from the aeronautics & space application coupled with growing consumer electronics industry is expected to drive demand for the hermetic packages. Increasing global defense investment is further anticipated to provide a positive scope for the market growth



Increasing medical implants due to advancements in technology have bolstered demand for the electronic devices, which is anticipated to drive the market growth. The hermetic packages utilized in medical implants need to be biocompatible, which restrains the manufacturers from using various metals as raw material.



Utilization of ceramic, glass, and metal in various sectors are expected to elevate the price of the raw materials. Increased price of the raw materials is anticipated to show significant impact on pricing of the hermetic packages, thereby restraining the market development.



Flexible glass with very less thickness has been launched by Corning Inc., which will be beneficial to the market. There is a continuously growing demand for water, dust & temperature resistant products from the smart electronic devices industry. Increasing focus of the manufacturers on the development of efficient glass for packaging is anticipated to positively affect the demand during the coming years. However, affordability of the novel materials is expected to restrain the utilization of glass.



Low fuel cost & comparatively cheap airfares have been attracting new fliers and leading to increased flying frequency, which, in turn, is driving the aviation industry. The aviation industry relies on new aircraft to meet the increasing consumer demand. This is likely to propel the use of hermetically packaged components within the industry, thereby driving market development.



Hermetic Packaging Market Report Highlights

The hermetic packaging industry was valued at USD 3.6 billion in 2022 and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2030

In terms of revenue, ceramic to metal sealing product segment accounted for the largest market share of more than 55.0% in 2022 and is further expected to witness prominent growth during the forecast period. Growing utilization of the product in applications such as aeronautics & space and military & defense due to its reliability at extreme temperatures is anticipated to drive demand for the ceramic to metal seals

Military & Defense application segment dominated the global market and accounted for more than 31.0% of the market revenue share in 2022. Rising defense and military budgets, rising security threats, and stable growth in the global gross domestic product are the factors expected to propel investment in the defense sector, which would ultimately lead to an increase in demand for hermetic packaging during the forecast period

As of 2022, Asia Pacific accounted for more than 45.0% share of the overall market in terms of revenue. The presence of numerous electronic device & component manufacturers has led to high demand for the product in the region. China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, and India are expected to drive the market in Asia Pacific

Various strategic initiatives were recorded during the past few years in order to boost the growth of the market. For instance, in April 2020, using the glass laser bonding technique developed by The SCHOTT Company. The Nano Retina reported positive preliminary findings for its NR600 Artificial Retina Device. In developing its retinal implant, which might offer a remedy for the progressive vision loss, Nano Retina has made a significant advancement. The device was enclosed in an extremely small, all-glass shell using hermetic glass wafer micro bonding from SCHOTT Primoceler

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.65 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related Market Outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Major Product Trends Analysis

3.3.2. Manufacturing Trends

3.3.3. Sales Channel Analysis

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.5. Technology Framework

3.6. Hermetic Packaging Market - Market Dynamics

3.6.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.6.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.6.3. Industry Challenges

3.7. Business Environmental Tools Analysis: Hermetic Packaging Market

3.8. COVID-19 impact on hermetic packaging



Chapter 4. Hermetic Packaging Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Hermetic Packaging Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.2. Ceramic to Metal Sealing

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3. Glass to Metal Sealing

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Transponder Glass

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5. Reed Glass

4.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.6. Passivation Glass

4.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 5. Hermetic Packaging Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Hermetic Packaging Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.2. Aeronautics & Space

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3. Military & Defense

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Automotive

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.5. Healthcare

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.6. Telecom

5.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.7. Others

5.7.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Hermetic Packaging Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/owpc87

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment