Global Erythropoietin Drugs Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $7.8 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 1.5%

The global erythropoietin drugs market size is expected to reach USD 7.8 billion expanding at a CAGR of 1.5% from 2023 to 2030.

The slow growth can be attributed to the patent expiry of multiple biologics, increasing approval and penetration of biosimilars, and declining prices. For instance, PanGen Biotech Inc. is developing Erisa (PDA10). This erythropoietin biosimilar drug is under phase 3 clinical trial to check the safety and efficacy of the drug in patients with anemia.



The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services runs the National Kidney Disease Education Program to raise awareness about chronic kidney disease conditions among patients and physicians. The kidney is the sole source of erythropoietin synthesis in adults. In progressive CKD, the kidney mass decreases, which results in the impairment of erythropoietin production, thereby causing anemia. Thus, the rising awareness about the disease and its available EPO medicines among patients and physicians is anticipated to drive the market.



Increasing demand for cheaper EPO drugs in Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East has triggered the entry of new players in the erythropoietin drugs market. Thus, some of the key players are engaged in the development and commercialization of biosimilars. For instance, Novotech (Australia) Pty Limited has an EPO biosimilar, Efepoetin alfa in phase 3 trials.



Safety concerns with EPO agents have encouraged the development of alternative treatments for anemia. For instance, HIF-PH inhibitors such as roxudustat (AstraZeneca) and daprodustat (GSK) have been approved in Japan, China, and South Korea amongst others.

In March 2022, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. received approval for Oxemia (Desidustat) from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI). It is an alternative to injectable erythropoietin-stimulating agents. Oxemia is a potential product, a first-of-its-kind oral treatment in India, for anemia associated with chronic kidney diseases, thereby solving unmet needs. The approval of these alternative drugs is expected to negatively impact market growth.



Erythropoietin Drugs Market Report Highlights

By type, the biologics segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022. This can be attributed to the availability of FDA-approved EPO biologics for the treatment of cancer-induced anemia and CKD patients.

Based on product, the erythropoietin segment dominated the EPO drugs market in 2022 owing to the higher number of approved products and higher prescription rate of erythropoietin.

The renal diseases segment dominated the EPO drugs market in 2022. The high prevalence of CKD and the high prescription rate of EPO drugs are major factors contributing to the dominance of this segment. According to the National Kidney Foundation (NKF), 10% of the total population is affected by chronic kidney disease (CKD) worldwide.

North America dominated the global market in 2022 owing to factors such as late approval and lower penetration of biosimilars in the market

