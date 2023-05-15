Global Vitamin D Testing Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $1.63 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.53%

Dublin, May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vitamin D Testing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (25-Hydroxy Vitamin D Test, 1,25-Dihydroxy Vitamin D Test), By Indication, By Technology, By Patient, By Test Location, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global vitamin D testing market size is expected to reach USD 1.63 Billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.53% from 2023 to 2030.

The growth of the market is attributed to increased health awareness amongst consumers. The enhanced knowledge regarding the adverse effects of vitamin D deficiency such as osteoporosis, rickets, diabetes mellitus, depression, autoimmunity, cardiovascular disease, and even pregnancy complications is further escalating the demand for testing.



The vitamin D deficiency rates vary regionally as countries located around the tropic have optimum sun exposure, while the countries with high latitudes receive a limited amount of sunlight, thereby leading to a high rate of deficiency amongst the population. For instance, as per BMC Public Health Journal in 2021, over 1 billion people globally are affected by the deficiency. The highest prevalence of deficiency is reported in the U.S., Europe, and Middle East, ranging between 20-90%.



Increasing technological advancements are projected to propel market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in April 2022, Medisure announced the launch of its Health Canada-approved home testing kit. Furthermore, the company was successfully able to get pre-launch orders via pharmacies as well as online stores which demonstrates the high demand for tests. The availability of home tests is anticipated to further enhance the population getting tested for vitamin D deficiency.



Moreover, deficiency is frequently found to occur in patients with diabetes and obesity. These same conditions have been reported to show higher mortality in Covid-19. Low vitamin D levels are prevalent in populations all over the world and have been linked to a significantly increased risk of pneumonia, which highlights the significance of deficiency in cases of respiratory infection.



Furthermore, the high cost associated with testing is one of the major factors restraining market growth. However, market players operating in the market are focusing on developing products that are feasible and easy to use such as at-home testing kits is further propelling the growth of the market. For instance, in April 2022, Empower Clinics Inc. launched its first Health Canada-approved test kit within its Medisure brand, an innovative at-home vitamin D rapid testing kit.



Vitamin D Testing Market Report Highlights

By product, the 25-hydroxy vitamin D test segment held a larger share of the vitamin D testing market since it turns out to be the most accurate way to test for vitamin D levels

By indication, the osteoporosis segment is expected to show the fastest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing geriatric population

North America dominated the global market in 2022, owing to a high prevalence of indication disease and the increasing need for the vitamin D supplements

Key players are focusing on improving existing tests and developing advanced and novel testing kits to maintain their dominance and attain a competitive edge

